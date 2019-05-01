Student killed in NC university shooting tackled gunman

University of North Carolina Charlotte Chancellor Philip DuBois receives a hug after a news conference regarding a deadly shooting on the campus earlier in the day, Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in Charlotte, N.C. (David T. Foster III/The Charlotte Observer via AP)

Police arrested Trystan Andrew Terrell on Tuesday, April 29, 2019, on charges of murder and attempted murder after he opened fire on students at University of North Carolina Charlotte. (Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office via AP)

People gather across from the campus of UNC Charlotte after a fatal shooting at the school, Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek)

Students gather on the campus of the University of North Carolina Charlotte after a shooting Tuesday afternoon, April 30, 2019, in Charlotte, N.C. (John Simmons/The Charlotte Observer via AP)

UNC Charlotte Police & Public Safety Chief Jeff Baker speaks to the media in the aftermath of the fatal shooting on the campus, Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in Charlotte, N.C. (David T. Foster III/The Charlotte Observer via AP)

Police secure the main entrance to UNC Charlotte after a shooting at the school that left at least two people dead, Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek)

A man rides a scooter past flags at half staff at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, May 1, 2019. A student with a pistol and no apparent motive killed two people and wounded four others Tuesday evening before campus police disarmed and arrested him. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Students at a North Carolina university were gathered for end-of-year presentations in an anthropology class when a gunman shattered the calm by opening fire with a pistol, killing two and wounding four, a professor said.

New details emerged Wednesday about the previous day’s shooting that caused chaos and panic on the last day of classes at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte.

The shooting occurred during a class on the anthropology and philosophy of science, according to a message on what appeared to be the Twitter account of the instructor who witnessed the attack. Adam Johnson wrote that teams of students were delivering their presentations when the gunman opened fire.

“Yes, there was a shooting in my class today,” Johnson wrote. “My students are so special to me and I am devastated.”

Johnson declined to comment further Wednesday.

The motive wasn’t immediately clear for suspect Trystan Andrew Terrell, who UNC-Charlotte spokeswoman Buffy Stephens said had been enrolled at the school but withdrew during the current semester. Campus Police Chief Jeff Baker said Terrell had not appeared on their radar as a potential threat.

“I just went into a classroom and shot the guys,” Terrell told reporters Tuesday as officers led him in handcuffs into a law enforcement building.

Terrell, 22, was booked into the Mecklenburg County jail on two counts of murder, four counts of attempted murder, possessing and firing a weapon on educational property, and assault with a deadly weapon.

Victim saved lives

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney says one of the two people killed in a shooting in a college classroom saved lives by tackling the gunman.

Putney says 21-year-old Riley Howell “took the fight to the assailant” after determining he had no place to run or hide in his classroom Tuesday afternoon.

Putney said that, without Howell’s attack, capturing Terrell might have taken longer.

Putney said the fast action by university police also saved lives. The first officer in the classroom said he has been preparing for a horrible event like this for 20 years in his mind.

Suspect under observation

Terrell’s grandfather said his grandson is under observation in police custody.

Paul Rold said Wednesday Terrell has not been allowed to speak to his father or a lawyer. Rold says Terrell’s father “hasn’t a clue about what happened.”

Rold, of Arlington, Texas, says Terrell is on the autism spectrum but “clever as can be” and showed no interest in guns.

People reacting to the sound of gunshots and a campus alert scrambled to find safe spaces and endured a lengthy lockdown as officers secured the campus on the last day of classes.

In a class a few rooms away from where the shooting happened, Krysta Dean was about to present a senior research project when she heard someone scream “shooter.” The anthropology major huddled behind a table with her classmates.

“The only thing that was going through my head was, one, I could very well die today. … I was mentally preparing myself for what it would be like to get shot and just kind of bracing myself for if it did happen,” she said.

Dean didn’t sleep much Tuesday night because she couldn’t get the noises out of her head. Now, she says she feels guilty for surviving.

“When I was sitting there on the floor, thinking that I might get a bullet in my head, my biggest fear was somebody’s reality. And there are parents that are never going to be able to hug their children again,” she said.

A campus vigil for the victims was planned for Wednesday evening, and the governor vowed a hard look to see what can be done to prevent future attacks.

All victims were students

In a news release, UNC-Charlotte said all the victims were students, five from North Carolina and one international. Riley C. Howell, 21, of Waynesville, and Ellis R. Parlier, 19 of Midland, were killed in the attack. Those injured were Sean Dehart, 20, and Drew Pescaro, 19, both of Apex; Emily Houpt, 23, of Charlotte; and Rami Alramadhan, 20, of Saihat, Saudia Arabia.

A family friend who answered the phone Wednesday at Parlier’s home in Midland said the family had no immediate comment.

University Chancellor Phillip Dubois said in radio interviews Wednesday that three of the four wounded, previously described as having critical or life-threatening injuries, had undergone surgery.

The suspect’s grandfather said Terrell and his father moved to Charlotte from the Dallas area about two years ago after his mother died. Terrell taught himself French and Portuguese with the help of a language learning program his grandfather bought him and was attending UNC-Charlotte, Rold said. But Terrell never showed any interest in guns or other weapons, and the news he may have been involved in a mass shooting was stunning, said Rold, who had not heard about the Charlotte attack before being contacted by an Associated Press reporter.

“You’re describing someone foreign to me,” Rold said in a telephone interview Tuesday night. “This is not in his DNA.”

The shooting prompted a lockdown and caused panic across the campus with more than 26,500 students and 3,000 faculty and staff.

Junior Deja Stover, who wasn’t on campus at the time of the shooting, arrived Wednesday to find sparse foot traffic and an atmosphere that was “pretty surreal.”

“I’m pretty speechless. I don’t have any words,” she said.

She said she thinks the shooting will make people change their routines in order to be on guard more.

“Personally, I’m always hyper-aware about stuff like this,” she said. “There’s fear of course. But I have to keep going to school.”

Associated Press writers Martha Waggoner and Emery Dalesio in Raleigh and Russ Bynum in Savannah, Georgia, contributed to this report.