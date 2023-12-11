57°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Students and lawmakers gather at Philadelphia temple to denounce antisemitism

The Associated Press
December 11, 2023 - 10:22 am
 
University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill listens during a hearing of the House Committee ...
University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill listens during a hearing of the House Committee on Education on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in Washington. Magill has resigned amid pressure from donors and criticism over testimony at a congressional hearing where she was unable to say under repeated questioning that calls on campus for the genocide of Jews would violate the school’s conduct policy. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

PHILADELPHIA — Students, lawmakers and religious leaders joined forces Sunday at a temple in Philadelphia to strongly denounce antisemitism on college campuses and in their communities.

The gathering at Congregation Rodeph Shalom came one day after University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill resigned amid criticism over her testimony at a congressional hearing.

Magill was unable to say under repeated questioning that calls on campus for the genocide of Jews would violate the school’s conduct policy.

“I have seen Pennsylvanians take actions big and small, and both matter, to combat antisemitism,” Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, said at the event. “I’ve seen it here in Philadelphia where students raised their voices, where students made sure they were heard in the halls of power at their university, and leadership was held accountable.”

Similar sentiments were voiced by U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr., a fellow Democrat, and student speakers from Harvard and Penn.

Harvard President Claudine Gay also took part in the congressional hearing along with Massachusetts Institute of Technology President Sally Kornbluth. They also drew criticism for their lawyerly answers.

Eitan Linhart, a sophomore at Penn, discussed his experience with what he called the rise in antisemitism on the school’s campus. He cited a Jewish fraternity being defaced with graffiti that read “The Jews are Nazis” and spoke of friends who no longer wear yarmulkes on campus out of fear.

“What surprises me is not the hatred,” Linhart said. “What surprises me is the indifference.”

MOST READ
1
What to expect when Fontainebleau opens Wednesday
What to expect when Fontainebleau opens Wednesday
2
NFR Day 2: Legendary barrel racer continues to ride on at 58
NFR Day 2: Legendary barrel racer continues to ride on at 58
3
2023 NFR Las Vegas 2nd go-round results
2023 NFR Las Vegas 2nd go-round results
4
2023 NFR Las Vegas 3rd go-round results
2023 NFR Las Vegas 3rd go-round results
5
New self-serve TSA checkpoint program to be tested in Las Vegas
New self-serve TSA checkpoint program to be tested in Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Israeli soldiers take part in a ground operation in Gaza City's Shijaiyah neighborhood, Friday, ...
Israel battles terrorists in Gaza’s cities
By Najib Jobain and Samy Magdy The Associated Press

Hamas has been designated as a terrorist organization by the United States, Canada and the European Union.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minis ...
Putin, Netanyahu talk amid rising tensions over Israel-Hamas war
By Alisa Odenheimer and Galit Altstein Bloomberg News

In a 50-minute call, Netanyahu “strongly criticized the dangerous cooperation between Russia and Iran,” according to a statement from the prime minister’s office.

Israelis rush to a shelter as a siren sounds a warning of incoming rockets fired from the Gaza ...
Biden approves emergency tank ammunition sale to Israel
By Wafaa Shurafa and Bassem Mroue The Associated Press

President Biden approved the emergency sale to Israel of nearly 14,000 rounds of tank ammunition as Israel intensifies its military operations in the southern Gaza Strip.

More stories
Harvard president apologizes for remarks on antisemitism as pressure mounts on Penn’s president
Harvard president apologizes for remarks on antisemitism as pressure mounts on Penn’s president
Penn president resigns amid backlash over answers to Congress about antisemitism
Penn president resigns amid backlash over answers to Congress about antisemitism
Ivy League presidents reckon with swift backlash to remarks on campus antisemitism
Ivy League presidents reckon with swift backlash to remarks on campus antisemitism
Princeton alumni urge school to stop spread of antisemitism
Princeton alumni urge school to stop spread of antisemitism
University presidents defend actions in combatting campus antisemitism
University presidents defend actions in combatting campus antisemitism
Penn’s board chair resigns as antisemitism testimony draws backlash
Penn’s board chair resigns as antisemitism testimony draws backlash