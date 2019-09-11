Sudan’s government, rebels agree on roadmap for peace

The sides agreed on trust-building measures, including the release of all war prisoners.

Dr. Riek Machar, left, greets South Sudan President Salva Kiir, right, on his arrival in Juba, South Sudan, Monday, Sept.9. 2019. South Sudan opposition leader Riek Machar returned on Monday to meet with President Salva Kiir and held talks in preparation for the formation of a coalition government in November. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)

CAIRO — Sudan’s newly appointed government and rebel leaders have charted a roadmap aimed at ending war between the two sides following the military’s ouster of autocratic president Omar al-Bashir in April.

The two sides signed an initial deal Thursday after three days of negotiations in South Sudan’s capital, Juba. Sudan has been convulsed by rebellions in its far-flung provinces for decades.

Talks will begin on Oct. 14, with the goal of reaching a peace agreement within two months, according to the initial agreement, obtained by The Associated Press.

The sides agreed on trust-building measures, including the release of all war prisoners. The make-up of a new legislative body and the appointment of regional governors will also be delayed until a deal is reached.