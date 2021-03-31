Sunshine, rising temperatures forecast for Las Vegas

Sunny and tranquil weather conditions will grace the Las Vegas Valley for the next several days, according to the National Weather Service.

The Las Vegas high temperature is expected to be about 73 on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, according to the National Weather Service. The Stratosphere is seen in the background of an empty South 3rd Street on Saturday, April 25, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

A Wednesday high temperature of 73 is forecast with northeast winds of 8-11 mph and a sunny sky.

“It will just warm up through the week and next week will be a bit cooler,” said weather service meteorologist Andy Gorelow.

Thursday will have a high in the upper 80s with continued sunny conditions.

A forecast high of 90 on Saturday will flirt with the record of 91 set on April 3, 1961.

