Super Bowl reporter seen on video with woman accused of drugging men

This photo provided by Telemundo Kansas City shows television reporter Adan Manzano, who was found dead in his hotel room Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025 while visiting New Orleans to cover the Super Bowl. (Telemundo Kansas City via AP)

Adan Manzano, a Telemundo sports reporter who was killed while covering Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, was caught on surveillance video just before his death with a woman known as the “Bourbon Street Hustler.”

A still from the clip, released by the Kenner Police Department, shows Manzano and Danette Colbert entering a hotel room around 5 a.m. at the Comfort Inn & Suites, where he’d been staying ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs’ showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 27-year-old reporter was found dead in the same room just hours later, on Feb. 5.

Colbert was arrested one night later, after she used Manzano’s credit card at several different stores in New Orleans. A subsequent search of her home in Slidell, just northeast of the city, also turned up the five cellphones — including one that belonged to Manzano — as well as a stash of narcotics, according to authorities.

Kenner Police Chief Keith Conley has called 48-year-old Colbert a “career criminal” known for carrying out “fraud schemes,” which have allegedly involved her drugging her victims.

She’s also being investigated in connection with the death of John Jenkins, a 55-year-old Maryland man, who was found dead from cocaine and ethanol toxicity in a French Quarter hotel on Dec. 15, according to NOLA.com. He’d been visiting New Orleans with friends for a game between the New Orleans Saints and Washington Commanders.

Detectives are now working to determine whether Manzano was drugged before his death, which has officially been ruled a homicide. His toxicology report is pending.

According to the local coroner’s officer, there was no obvious physical trauma found on Manzano’s body.

In wake of his death, Telemundo Kansas City General Manager Steve Downing said Manzano, a bilingual anchor set to cover his third Super Bowl for the station, was a “rising star” and “true professional.”

“You would always see him with a smile on his face, he enjoyed the work that he did,” Downing said. “He was very committed to serving the local community by providing them the best in sports news.”

Manzano leaves behind a 2-year-old daughter, who he’d been raising on his own since his wife’s death in a car accident last year.