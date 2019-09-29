65°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Supercars taken from African leader’s son auctioned for $27M

By The Associated Press
September 29, 2019 - 7:29 am
 

GENEVA — Car lovers from around the world splashed out more than $27 million at an auction Sunday for dozens of luxury cars seized from the son of Equatorial Guinea’s president in a Swiss money-laundering probe.

The 25 lots sold by auction house Bonhams included a white-and-cream 2014 Lamborghini Veneno roadster that cost the buyer 8.28 million Swiss francs ($8.4 million), comprising a 15% premium for the auction house but with potential taxes still to be added.

The supercar — one of only nine such versions produced — had been driven only 325 kilometers (201 miles) and has an official top speed of 359 kilometers per hour (223 mph), Bonhams said.

Total proceeds from the sale beat the 18.5 million francs ($18.7 million) that authorities had hoped to fetch for a charity to benefit the people of oil-rich Equatorial Guinea.

The auction comes after the Geneva prosecutor’s office announced in February it had closed a case against Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, the son of the country’s four-decade president, Teodoro Obiang, and two others following a probe of money laundering and mismanagement of public assets.

Swiss authorities seized the cars and ordered the sequestration of a yacht in 2016.

The yacht was released in the arrangement announced in February, under which Equatorial Guinea agreed to pay Geneva authorities 1.3 million Swiss francs “notably to cover procedural costs,” the prosecutor’s office said.

Other cars sold at the Domaine de Bonmmont golf club on the edge of Geneva included a yellow 2003 Ferrari Enzo for 3.1 million francs, and a 2015 Koenigsegg One:1 that fetched 4.6 million francs.

An armored 1998 Rolls-Royce Silver Spur limousine described as being “perfect for someone with enemies” but requiring extensive work sold for 86,250 francs.

The Equatorial Guinea president’s son, who is also a vice president, has been ensnared in legal trouble elsewhere. Last year, Brazilian officials said $16 million in undeclared cash and luxury watches that were seized from a delegation he led may have been part of an effort to launder money embezzled from the country’s government. And a Paris court in 2017 convicted the son of embezzling millions of dollars in public money, although the case has been appealed.

The Geneva prosecutor’s office in February cited rules allowing prosecutors to close cases in which the person under investigation had “repaired the damage or done everything that could have been expected of him or her to make up for the wrong that was caused.”

The investigation involved authorities in the United States, the Cayman Islands, France, Monaco, Denmark, the Netherlands and the Marshall Islands.

———

Frank Jordans contributed to this report from Berlin.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a visit to North Manchester General Hospit ...
Johnson refuses to rule out asking EU to veto Brexit delay
By The Associated Press

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has refused to be drawn on whether he had asked one of his fellow European Union leaders to veto an extension to the scheduled Brexit departure date on Oct. 31.

An anti-government protester makes victory sign next to tires that were set on fire to block a ...
Protests in Lebanon’s capital over worsening economic crisis
By Bassem Mroue The Associated Press

Hundreds of Lebanese protested Sunday in the country’s capital and other areas over an economic crisis that worsened over the past two weeks, with worries over dollar-reliant Lebanon’s local currency losing value for the first time in more than two decades.

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2008 file photo, Mexican singer Jose Jose poses for photographers backs ...
Legendary Mexican crooner José José dies from cancer
By Berenice Bautista and Amy Guthrie The Associated Press

Mexican crooner José José, the elegant dresser who moved audiences to tears with melancholic love ballads and was known as the “Prince of Song,” has died at the age of 71.

This photo provided by Harris County Sheriff's office shows Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal. Dhaliwal w ...
Slain Texas deputy devoted life to Sikh faith, serving others
By Corey Williams and Tammy Webber The Associated Press

Friends said Sandeep Dhaliwal, 42, was an example of how love-inspired service to others can tear down walls of distrust and misunderstanding.

Syria's Deputy Prime Minister Walid Al-Moualem addresses the 74th session of the United Nations ...
Syria demands withdrawal of American, Turkish forces
By Aya Batrawy and Edith M. Lederer The Associated Press

Syria’s top diplomat demanded Saturday the immediate withdrawal of American and Turkish forces from the country and said his government reserves the right to defend its territory.