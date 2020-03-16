50°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Supreme Court postpones arguments into April due to virus

By Mark Sherman The Associated Press
March 16, 2020 - 7:51 am
 

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court announced Monday that it is postponing arguments for late March and early April because of the coronavirus, including fights over subpoenas for President Donald Trump’s financial records.

Other business will go on as planned, including the justices’ private conference on Friday and the release of orders in a week’s time. Some justices may participate by telephone, the court said in a statement.

Six of the nine justices are 65 and older, at higher risk of getting very sick from the illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, and Stephen Breyer, 81, are the oldest members of the court.

There is no new date set for the postponed arguments. the building has been closed to the public since last week.

The only other time the 85-year-old court building was closed for arguments was in October 2001, when anthrax was detected in the court mailroom. That led the justices to hold arguments in the federal courthouse about a half mile from the Supreme Court,

Within a week and after a thorough cleaning, the court reopened.

In 1918, when the court still met inside the Capitol, arguments were postponed for a month because of the flu pandemic. In the nation’s early years, in August 1793 and August 1798, adjustments were made because of yellow fever outbreaks, the court said.

MOST READ
1
All Las Vegas MGM casinos, hotels to temporarily close
All Las Vegas MGM casinos, hotels to temporarily close
2
Man in hazmat suit runs into Walmart in Las Vegas, sprays items
Man in hazmat suit runs into Walmart in Las Vegas, sprays items
3
Wynn to close Las Vegas properties for 2 weeks
Wynn to close Las Vegas properties for 2 weeks
4
Irresponsible tweet hurt workers, damaged social media credibility
Irresponsible tweet hurt workers, damaged social media credibility
5
Life on the Las Vegas Strip during coronavirus scare — GALLERY
Life on the Las Vegas Strip during coronavirus scare — GALLERY
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
An empty classroom is seen at a closed school in Paris, Monday, March 16, 2020. France plans to ...
Infections in rest of world surpass China; lockdowns rampant
By Aritz Parra and Frank Jordans The Associated Press

Millions of people in Europe and the United States began holing up at home amid rapid-fire border closures announced by one nation after the other.

A trader walks on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Asian stock markets, US futures drop after Fed’s rate cut
By Joe McDonald The Associated Press

Asian stock markets and U.S. futures fell Monday after the Federal Reserve slashed its key interest rate to shore up economic growth in the face of mounting global anti-virus controls that are shutting down business and travel.

Gamblers wear masks and gloves in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic at Planet Hollywood on ...
Coronavirus vaccine trial starts Monday
By Zeke Miller The Associated Press

Public health officials say it will take a year to 18 months to fully validate any potential vaccine.

A Starbucks sign outside a Starbucks coffee shop in downtown Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Starbucks closing some cafes, embracing to-go model
The Associated Press

Starbucks says it’s moving to a to-go model for all its stores in the U.S. and Canada for at least two weeks over concern about the new coronavirus.

Staff at the Apple Store in downtown Summerlin alert customers that the store is closed on Satu ...
Apple temporarily shuts stores to fight coronavirus
By Kelvin Chan The Associated Press

Tech giant Apple is closing its stores outside of China for two weeks and will only sell online as part of efforts to fight the global viral pandemic.

President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing on coronavirus in the Brady press briefing room ...
Trump tests negative for coronavirus, doctor says
By Jill Colvin and Aamer Madhani The Associated Press

President Donald Trump’s doctor says the president has tested negative for the novel coronavirus.