Suspect arrested in death of Jewish demonstrator in California

By John Antczak and Julie Watson The Associated Press
November 16, 2023 - 9:53 am
 
Updated November 16, 2023 - 11:50 am
Flowers and flags are left at a makeshift shrine placed at the scene of a Sunday confrontation ...
Flowers and flags are left at a makeshift shrine placed at the scene of a Sunday confrontation that lead to death of a demonstrator Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Paul Kessler, 69, died at a hospital on Monday from a head injury after witnesses reported he was involved in a "physical altercation" during pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstrations at an intersection in Thousand Oaks, a suburb northwest of Los Angeles, authorities said. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
LOS ANGELES — A college professor was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of a Jewish protester during Southern California demonstrations over the Israel-Hamas war, authorities said.

Loay Abdelfattah Alnaji, 50, will be booked into jail for investigation of involuntary manslaughter — the unintentional killing of another person, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said. The district attorney will decide whether there is enough evidence to charge him.

A man who answered the phone at a mobile number listed for Alnaji in public records said he did not want to comment. He did not give his name. A message could not be left at a number for Alnaji’s home in Moorpark north of Los Angeles, because voicemail was not set up.

Paul Kessler, 69, died early Nov. 6 at a hospital following a Nov. 5 confrontation with a pro-Palestinian demonstrator in Thousand Oaks, a suburb northwest of Los Angeles.

Sheriff Jim Fryhoff said at a subsequent news conference that deputies determined Kessler fell backward and struck his head on the ground. The pro-Palestinian demonstrator stayed at the scene and told deputies he had called 911, Fryhoff said.

County Medical Examiner Dr. Christopher Young said at the time that an autopsy found Kessler died from head injuries consistent with a fall. Young also said Kessler had injuries that could be consistent with a blow to the face but that it was unclear what caused his fall.

Kessler’s death was ruled a homicide, but authorities said that only meant his death was caused at the hands of another and by itself was not sufficient evidence to establish probable cause for an immediate arrest of a suspect.

Authorities did not say in Thursday’s news release why an arrest was warranted. They said they were still seeking more video evidence in the case. A short video clip surfaced showing Kessler on the ground, but there haven’t been any videos released showing the actual confrontation.

In a news conference days after Kessler’s death, Fryhoff said authorities briefly detained a 50-year-old man from Moorpark and searched his home, but he was then released.

The Sheriff’s Office has said investigators received conflicting information from witnesses on both sides about what took place, impairing witness credibility and making it difficult to prove a case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Kessler was among a group of pro-Israel demonstrators who showed up at the event that was advertised as a peaceful gathering to support Palestinians. About 75 people in total were there and patrols in the area reported seeing no indication of violence 15 minutes before the altercation, officials said.

Demonstrations have been widespread and tensions are escalating in the United States as the death toll rises in the Israel-Hamas war.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles said in a statement that it was grateful for the work of sheriff’s investigators.

“This arrest shows that violence towards our Jewish community will not be tolerated,” the federation said.

Smoke rises after an Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Leo ...
Internet, phone networks collapse in Gaza
By Najib Jobain and Kareem Chehayeb The Associated Press

Internet and telephone services collapsed across the Gaza Strip on Thursday for lack of fuel, the main Palestinian provider said.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, United States Ambassador to the United Nations, addresses members of t ...
Security Council resolution seeks urgent humanitarian pauses, corridors in Gaza
By Edith M. Lederer The Associated Press

The U.S. and U.K. abstained because of the resolution’s failure to condemn Hamas’ terrorist attacks into Israel on Oct. 7, and Russia because of its failure to demand a humanitarian cease-fire, which Israel and the United States oppose.

Fans of Israel hold up signs of people who were kidnapped by Hamas prior the start of the Euro ...
Israel and Switzerland draw 1-1 in Euro 2024 qualifying game in Hungary
The Associated Press

A European Championship qualifying game between Switzerland and Israel ended with a 1-1 draw on Wednesday, a match that brought the Israeli team to Hungary after all scheduled games in Tel Aviv were postponed due to the Israel-Hamas war.

Posters of some of those kidnapped by Hamas in Israeli are displayed on a pole outside of New Y ...
Jewish students sue NYU over campus antisemitism
By Brian Niemietz and Cayla Bamberger New York Daily News

Students Bella Ingber, Sabrina Maslavi and Saul Tawil say they’ve been consistently harassed at school with chants of “Hitler was right” and “gas the Jews.”

President Joe Biden greets China's President President Xi Jinping at the Filoli Estate in Woods ...
Biden, Xi hold first talks in more than a year
By Aamer Madhani, Colleen Long and Didi Tang Associated Press

President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping opened their first face-to-face meeting in more than a year Wednesday with a solid handshake ahead of talks with far-reaching implications.

