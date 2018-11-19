Suspect dead, 4 people critical in Chicago hospital shooting

Police say the suspected gunman is dead and four people are in critical condition following a shooting at a Chicago hospital.

(Google Street View)

CHICAGO — Police say the suspected gunman is dead and four people are in critical condition following a shooting at a Chicago hospital.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said a police officer and at least one hospital employee were among those hospitalized in critical condition following the Monday afternoon shooting at Mercy Hospital.

Guglielmi said the gunman was killed, but it was unclear if he took his own life or was killed by police.

The department issued a statement earlier on Twitter saying there were “reports of multiple victims” after shots were fired near the hospital on the city’s South Side. Police are asking people to avoid the area.

A witness named James Gray told Chicago television station ABC 7 that he saw multiple people shot: “It looked like he was turning and shooting people at random.”

Television footage showed several people, including some wearing white coats, walking through a parking lot with their arms up.

A spokesman for Mayor Rahm Emanuel says the mayor and Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson are monitoring the situation.

2525 S. Michigan Ave., chicago, illinois