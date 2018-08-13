Suspect in California serial killings faces 13th murder charge

VISALIA, Calif. — Prosecutors have added another murder charge against a California serial killing suspect, boosting the number of victims to 13.

This undated law enforcement photo provided by the Sacramento County, Calif., Sheriff's Office shows Joseph James DeAngelo. DeAngelo, a suspected California serial killer who committed at least 12 homicides and 45 rapes throughout the state in the 1970s and '80s was identified Wednesday, April 25, 2018, as a former police officer, an official said. (Sacramento County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Joseph James DeAngelo, accompanied by Sacramento County Public Defender Diane Howard, right, makes his first appearance on April 27, 2018, to face charges that include homicide and rape, in Sacramento County Superior Court in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

Law enforcement drawings of a suspected serial killer believed to have committed at least 12 murders across California in the 1970s and 1980s are displayed at a news conference about the investigation, in Sacramento, Calif., June 15, 2016. The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office plans to make a "major announcement" Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in the case of the elusive serial killer. (Rich Pedroncelli/AP)

VISALIA, Calif. — Prosecutors have added another murder charge against a California serial killing suspect, boosting the number of victims to 13.

Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward said Monday that suspect Joseph DeAngelo was charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Claude Snelling, who was shot while stopping the kidnapping of his 16-year-old in Visalia.

The community college teacher was shot in 1975.

Visalia Police Chief Jason Salazar said detectives are also confident DeAngelo is a burglar known as the Visalia Ransacker, who struck more than 100 homes in the 1970s in the farming community about 40 miles south of Fresno.

DeAngelo worked as a police officer in nearby Exeter at the time.

The 72-year-old DeAngelo was previously charged in 12 killings throughout the state.

Authorities arrested him in April based on DNA evidence.