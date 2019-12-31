58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Suspect in casino robbery threatened to set fire to cashier

The Associated Press
December 31, 2019 - 3:48 pm
 

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A 70-year-old man robbed a Sioux Falls casino Tuesday after threatening to set the cashier on fire, police said.

Police were called to the casino near Sioux Falls around 8 a.m. Police said the man threw a cup of gasoline on the clerk, then threatened to set her on fire. She gave the suspect cash from the register, and he left the building.

Police later arrested the suspect at a hotel. Detectives noticed the man was wearing the same shoes the robber wore in the surveillance video. The same coat worn during the robbery was found in his room.

The man faces charges of first-degree robbery and aggravated assault.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This June 16, 2015, photo provided by the River Oaks Police Department, in Texas, shows Keith T ...
Texas gunman grew angry over past cash requests, says minister
By Jake Bleiberg and Jamie Stengle The Associated Press

Keith Thomas Kinnunen, 43, brought a shotgun into the West Freeway Church of Christ during Sunday services and opened fire, killing two church members, according to police.

President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up after arriving for Christmas Eve dinner at Mar-a-lago ...
Trump plans to sign first-step China trade deal Jan. 15
By Darlene Superville The Associated Press

Trump tweeted Tuesday that he’ll then travel to Beijing at a later date to open talks on other sticking points in the U.S.-China trade relationship that remain to be worked out.

Protesters burn property in front of the U.S. embassy compound, in Baghdad, Iraq, Tuesday, Dec. ...
Iraqi supporters breach US Embassy in Baghdad; Trump blames Iran
By Qassim Abdul-Zahra The Associated Press

An Associated Press reporter at the scene saw flames rising from inside the compound and at least three U.S. soldiers on the roof of the main embassy building.