88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Suspect in custody after Milwaukee police find 5 dead in house

By Todd Richmond The Associated Press
April 27, 2020 - 7:05 pm
 

Police found five people shot to death Monday inside a Milwaukee home and arrested the man who dialed 911 to report the slayings, the city’s police chief said.

The police department received a call around 10:30 a.m. from a man who said his family was dead, Chief Alfonso Morales said during a brief news conference. When officers arrived at the house on the city’s north side they found five victims ranging in age from 14 to 41, the chief said.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Mayor Tom Barrett told reporters at the house that a baby was found alive in the house. Investigators believe the shooter decided to spare the infant.

Morales said investigators recovered a weapon and believe the shooter acted alone, adding that that there’s no threat to the public.

The man who called authorities to the house has been taken into custody, and detectives were trying to determine the relationship between the caller and the victims, Morales said. No names have been provided.

Morales called the shooting “a very tragic event.”

The Journal Sentinel, citing three unidentified police sources, reported the suspect was a 43-year-old Milwaukee man with a lengthy criminal record in Milwaukee County.

Online court records show he was convicted in 2002 of misdemeanor battery. He was sentenced to probation, ordered to attend domestic abuse counseling and prohibited from possessing firearms.

He pleaded guilty in 2007 to felony battery, felony bail jumping and felony intimidation of a witness. He was sentenced to four and a half years in prison, prohibited from possessing firearms and ordered to complete a batterers’ intervention course.

Five years later, in 2012, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery with a domestic abuse modifier, and drew 18 months in prison with another gun ban. In 2017, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct and was sentenced to a month in jail with work-release privileges.

The state Department of Workforce Development filed a warrant against him in 2016 seeking $13,304 in unemployment compensation that still hasn’t been paid. The online records don’t offer any further details. DWD spokesman Ben Jedd said such cases are confidential under state law.

Asked for confirmation of the suspect’s identity and more details on the shooting, Milwaukee Police spokeswoman Sheronda Grant said only that the department “will provide additional information regarding this incident in the upcoming days.”

The attack is the second mass shooting in Milwaukee this year. Molson Coors brewery worker Anthony Ferrill gunned down five co-workers on Feb. 26 before turning his gun on himself. His motive remains unknown.

White supremacist Wade Michael Page killed seven people at a Sikh temple in suburban Oak Creek before a police officer killed him in a firefight in 2012. That incident is the worst mass shooting in the Milwaukee area since 2005, when Terry Michael Ratzmann killed seven fellow congregants at the Living Church of God in suburban Brookfield before killing himself. Prosecutors never determined an exact motive, although they said he blamed the church for his depression and financial problems.

MOST READ
1
Wynn Las Vegas accepts reservations for Memorial Day weekend
Wynn Las Vegas accepts reservations for Memorial Day weekend
2
Police investigate after man’s body found in lake at Lorenzi Park
Police investigate after man’s body found in lake at Lorenzi Park
3
Nevada, Colorado join other states to guide end of virus restrictions
Nevada, Colorado join other states to guide end of virus restrictions
4
Some Las Vegas Strip workers wary of returning during pandemic
Some Las Vegas Strip workers wary of returning during pandemic
5
Las Vegas shootout survivor ID’d as motorsports company president
Las Vegas shootout survivor ID’d as motorsports company president
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this file photo taken on Thursday, March 26, 2020, Founder of Anderson Family Cafe Network A ...
Russian businesses find Kremlin recovery aid lacking
By Vladimir Isachenkov The Associated Press

The Kremlin’s anti-crisis measures reflect both its long-held emphasis on state-controlled companies and a fear of opening state coffers at a time when government revenue is drying up due to a plunge in oil prices and economic slump.

A goose named Goosey crosses the street to get to the other side with owners Psyche Lynch, left ...
Nations, states charting their own path on reopening
By Elena Becatoros, Jill Lawless and Nick Perry The Associated Press

Restrictions are being lifted in a piecemeal fashion with no clear signs of coordination among countries.

In this April 2, 2020 file photo, "For Sale By Owner" and "Closed Due to Virus" signs are displ ...
Flood of business bankruptcies likely in coming months
By Joyce M. Rosenberg The Associated Press

The billions of dollars in coronavirus relief targeted at small businesses may not prevent many of them from ending up in bankruptcy court.

A couple rests on an empty section of Waikiki Beach in Honolulu on Saturday, March 28, 2020. (A ...
Hawaii extends stay-at-home order until May 31
The Associated Press

Gov. David Ige on Saturday extended the state’s stay-at-home order and the mandatory quarantine for visitors through May 31.