Nation and World

Suspect in documents leak taken into custody, source says

By Eric Tucker, Tara Copp and Michael Balsamo The Associated Press
April 13, 2023 - 10:42 am
 
Updated April 13, 2023 - 11:49 am
Police block a road in North Dighton, Mass., Thursday, April 13, 2023. The FBI wants to questio ...
Police block a road in North Dighton, Mass., Thursday, April 13, 2023. The FBI took a 21-year-old member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard into custody in connection with the disclosure of highly classified military documents on the Ukraine war, a person familiar with the investigation said Thursday. (AP Photo/Michelle R. Smith)

WASHINGTON — A Massachusetts Air National Guard member who has emerged as a main person of interest in the disclosure of highly classified military documents on the Ukraine war was taken into custody Thursday by federal agents, according to a person familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity because it hadn’t been publicly announced.

Investigators believe that the guardsman, who specializes in intelligence, led the online chat group where the documents were posted. The guardsman was identified as 21-year-old Jack Teixeira.

FBI agents converged Thursday at Teixeira’s Massachusetts home and heavily armed tactical agents took a man wearing a T-shirt and shorts into custody outside the property.

It was not immediately clear if Teixeira had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf, and a phone message left at a number believed to belong to his mother was not immediately returned.

Louisville shooter legally bought gun a week ago, police say
Louisville shooter legally bought gun a week ago, police say
By Dylan Lovan and Rebecca Reynolds The Associated Press

Connor Sturgeon, 25, killed five people — including a close friend of Kentucky’s governor — while livestreaming the attack Monday on Instagram.

Al Jaffee, longtime Mad magazine cartoonist, dead at 102
Al Jaffee, longtime Mad magazine cartoonist, dead at 102
By Hillel Italie The Associated Press

His admirers ranged from Charles M. Schulz of “Peanuts” fame and “Far Side” creator Gary Larson to Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert.

 
Louisville bank employee livestreamed attack that killed 4
By Dylan Lovan and Claire Galofaro The Associated Press

“Let’s be clear about what this was,” Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said. “This was an evil act of targeted violence.”

Visiting Hawaii soon? Get ready to pay more
Visiting Hawaii soon? Get ready to pay more
By Audrey McAvoy The Associated Press

Hawaii lawmakers are considering legislation that would require tourists to pay for a yearlong license or pass to visit state parks and trails.

