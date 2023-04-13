Suspect in documents leak taken into custody, source says

A Massachusetts Air National Guard member was taken into custody Thursday in connection with the disclosure of highly classified military documents.

Police block a road in North Dighton, Mass., Thursday, April 13, 2023. The FBI took a 21-year-old member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard into custody in connection with the disclosure of highly classified military documents on the Ukraine war, a person familiar with the investigation said Thursday. (AP Photo/Michelle R. Smith)

WASHINGTON — A Massachusetts Air National Guard member who has emerged as a main person of interest in the disclosure of highly classified military documents on the Ukraine war was taken into custody Thursday by federal agents, according to a person familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity because it hadn’t been publicly announced.

Investigators believe that the guardsman, who specializes in intelligence, led the online chat group where the documents were posted. The guardsman was identified as 21-year-old Jack Teixeira.

FBI agents converged Thursday at Teixeira’s Massachusetts home and heavily armed tactical agents took a man wearing a T-shirt and shorts into custody outside the property.

It was not immediately clear if Teixeira had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf, and a phone message left at a number believed to belong to his mother was not immediately returned.