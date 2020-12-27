57°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nation and World

Suspect in Nashville bombing killed in explosion

The Associated Press
December 27, 2020 - 2:24 pm
 
Investigators continue to examine the site of an explosion Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in downtown N ...
Investigators continue to examine the site of an explosion Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in downtown Nashville, Tenn. An explosion that shook the largely deserted streets of downtown Nashville early Christmas morning shattered windows, damaged buildings and wounded multiple people. Authorities said they believed the blast was intentional. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
A police officer blocks a street as the investigation continues into an explosion Saturday, Dec ...
A police officer blocks a street as the investigation continues into an explosion Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. An explosion that shook the largely deserted streets of downtown Nashville early Christmas morning shattered windows, damaged buildings, and wounded three people. Authorities said they believed the blast was intentional. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE — Authorities say the man suspected off setting off a bomb in a recreational vehicle that rocked downtown Nashville on Christmas Day died in the explosion.

U.S. Attorney Don Cochran identified the suspect on Sunday as Anthony Quinn Warner.

Investigators said they used DNA to identify the remains as Warner’s. The FBI said they also matched the RV’s vehicle identification number to a registration belonging to Warner.

Federal agents and police had searched a home in suburban Nashville associated with Warner.

Authorities did not immediately provide details about a potential motive.

Douglas Korneski, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s office in Memphis, said there was no indication anyone aside from Warner was involved in the bombing. Three people were injured and dozens of buildings were damaged.

Also, authorities in Tennessee have shut down a road east of Nashville after stopping a box truck that they said had been playing audio “similar to what was heard” before a recreational vehicle exploded in downtown Nashville on Christmas Day.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says on Twitter that law enforcement officials had shut down a section of highway in Wilson County, just east of Nashville, on Sunday to investigate a white box truck parked on the side of the road. Authorities had sent out a robot to investigate the vehicle as officials stood far back, monitoring the situation.

Sheriff’s officials said the truck had been playing the audio when it was parked at a convenience store around 10:30 a.m. at the Crossroads Market in Walter Hill. The driver left the parking lot and was pulled over by deputies in nearby Wilson County. Officials said the driver has been detained by law enforcement.

A Wilson County dispatcher said the road that was shut down was Murfreesboro Road between Cedar Forest Road and Richmond Shop Road.

Deputies said they had also evacuated residents in the area as they continued to investigate.

MOST READ
1
Henderson mansion sells for $11.25M
Henderson mansion sells for $11.25M
2
Grading the Raiders’ loss to the Dolphins
Grading the Raiders’ loss to the Dolphins
3
Man in his 90s beaten, robbed inside casino parking garage
Man in his 90s beaten, robbed inside casino parking garage
4
CARTOON: A pen and a phone
CARTOON: A pen and a phone
5
New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas still has fireworks, events
New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas still has fireworks, events
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea, left, walks to a media staging area at the scene of a shootin ...
3 dead, 3 hurt in shooting at Illinois bowling alley
The Associated Press

A gunman opened fire inside an Illinois bowling alley, killing three people and injuring three others Saturday night in what authorities believe was a random attack.

Kenny Souza, left, Sophia Souza, 2, and Nashua Souza wear face masks while talking with Ray Ham ...
Crowding at Los Angeles malls scrutinized by health inspectors
The Associated Press

Health inspectors and authorities stepped up enforcement at restaurants and shopping malls over the post-Christmas weekend as they desperately seek to curb a coronavirus surge that already has filled some hospitals in California well beyond normal capacity.

 
Canada sees first cases of new coronavirus variant
By / RJ

Officials in Canada’s most populous province have confirmed the first two known Canadian cases of of a more contagious variant of COVID-19 that was first identified in the United Kingdom.

 
FBI at home of possible person of interest in Nashville bomb
By Kimberlee Kruesi, Michael Balsamo and Eric Tucker The Associated Press

Gov. Bill Lee asked the White House on Saturday for federal assistance due to the “severity and magnitude” of the explosion’s impact.

 
Suspicious Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
By Kimberlee Kruesi and Thalia Beaty The Associated Press

Buildings shook streets over from the explosion near a building owned by ATT, which is one block away from the company’s office tower.