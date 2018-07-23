Suspect in train station stabbing is felon on parole, authorities say

Authorities in Northern California say the man wanted in the fatal stabbing of a teenager at a subway station is a violent felon on parole.

In this photo released Monday, July 23, 2018, by Bay Area Rapid Transit is John Lee Cowell, a suspect wanted in the stabbings of two women at a BART station in Oakland, Calif. (Bay Area Rapid Transit via AP)

In this photo released Monday, July 23, 2018, by Bay Area Rapid Transit is John Lee Cowell, a suspect wanted in the stabbings of two women at a BART station in Oakland, Calif. A man fatally stabbed an 18-year-old woman in the neck and wounded her sister as they exited a train at a Northern California subway station in what officials said Monday appeared to be a random attack. The suspect attacked the sisters Sunday night as they left a train at the Bay Area Rapid Transit's MacArthur Station in Oakland. He then fled, BART spokesman Jim Allison said. (Bay Area Rapid Transit via AP)

In this Sunday, July 22, 2018, image provided by KTVU, Ansar Mohammed talks about the stabbings of his two daughters outside a Bay Area Rapid Transit station in Oakland, Calif. Authorities say a man fatally stabbed an 18-year-old woman in the neck and wounded her sister as they waited for a train in Oakland. BART spokesman Jim Allison tells the San Francisco Chronicle one of the victims died soon after police arrived and the second victim was taken to a hospital. (KTVU via AP)

In this Sunday July 22, 2018, image provided by KTVU, A Bay Area Rapid Transit police vehicle is parked at the MacArthur BART station where authorities say a man fatally stabbed an 18-year-old woman in the neck and wounded her sister as they waited for a train in Oakland, Calif. BART spokesman Jim Allison tells the San Francisco Chronicle one of the victims died soon after police arrived and the second victim was taken to a hospital. (KTVU via AP)

Bay Area Rapid Transit Police Chief Carlos Rojas said Monday surveillance video shows 27-year-old John Cowell “struck very rapidly,” stabbing 18-year-old Nia Wilson to death and injuring her sister, Latifa Wilson.

Rojas says detectives found a knife at a construction site near the MacArthur train station they believe was used in the attack.

The chief says surveillance video shows Cowell attacked the sisters quickly, stabbing them after they exited a train.

He says it was an “unprovoked, vicious attack” and that officials have not determined a motive.

Rojas says surveillance video also shows Cowell fleeing through a parking lot, where he changed his clothes.

He says investigators are trying to determine if the attack was related to race. The Wilson sisters are black, and Cowell is white.

“Up to this point we don’t have any information that was race-motivated, but we can’t discard it.,” he said.

The suspect attacked the sisters Sunday night as they left a train at the Bay Area Rapid Transit’s MacArthur Station in Oakland. He then fled, BART spokesman Jim Allison said.

One of the women died soon after police arrived, and the other woman was taken to a hospital, Allison said.

Their father, Ansar Mohammed, said one of his daughters called him, crying hysterically, and told him to get to the MacArthur station.

“I get here and I see all the police and ambulance and I ran up the platform and I see my youngest daughter laying up on their tarp, dead,” he told KTUV through tears. “I want justice for my daughter. I want justice for my daughter. Please, help me get justice for my daughter.”

Ebony Monroe, a cousin of the victims, said she was among several relatives who went to the train station Sunday night after hearing about the attack. She said the Wilson sisters were returning home in Oakland after celebrating Nia’s late boyfriend’s birthday. He drowned in a lake two years ago, Monroe said.

Monroe, 24, said her cousin attended Oakland High School and loved her family, dancing and makeup.

“She was a beautiful person inside and out, and she didn’t deserve it,” Monroe said.

A man who witnessed the attack told them the suspect came out of nowhere and slit Nia’s throat while she was sitting down in the train and that he stabbed Tashiya as she tried to stop him, she said.

“She died for no reason,” Monroe said. “We want to see justice.”

Mayor Libby Schaaf in a statement identified the teen who died as Nia Wilson and said the Oakland Police Department is assisting in the investigation.

“The senseless and violent stabbing of two young women on a BART train platform last night has shaken our community,” Schaaf said. “Every parent who saw the father of Nia Wilson grieve for his daughter is heartbroken by this horrific act.”

Officials closed the station after the attack. It reopened at 4 a.m. Monday.