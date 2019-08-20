98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Suspect in Utah student’s death charged in 2nd assault case

By Brady McCombs The Associated Press
August 20, 2019 - 10:55 am
 

SALT LAKE CITY — A man who authorities say killed a Utah college student was charged Tuesday with sexual abuse and kidnapping of another woman.

Ayoola Ajayi, 31, is accused of sexually assaulting a woman he met on a dating app in March 2018 at his house. Prosecutors say they learned about the crime as part of an ongoing investigation of Ajayi.

Ajayi was previously charged with murder and kidnapping in the death earlier this year of 23-year-old Mackenzie Lueck, whose story generated national interest. She went missing after she returned to Salt Lake City from a trip to her California hometown for the funeral of her grandmother and took a Lyft from the airport to a park.

Police have said Lueck was last seen getting into Ajayi’s car on June 17 at that park, shortly before her death.

Ajayi was arrested 11 days after Lueck went missing.

Her body was found with her arms bound behind her in a canyon 85 miles from Ajayi’s home. She died from blunt force trauma to the head, authorities said.

Police and prosecutors have not said how Ajayi and Lueck were connected or disclosed a motive for the killing, but court documents show that investigators searched social media and dating sites while trying to find a link between Lueck and Ajayi.

The new charging documents reveal Ajayi met a woman on an unnamed dating app last year. She went to his house and had dinner with him. The sexual abuse occurred after dinner while they were watching television, the documents say.

Ajay was also previously charged with 19 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after investigators discovered child pornography on his computer.

He has not yet entered pleas to those charges.

The Salt Lake Legal Defenders Association, which has been assigned to represent Ajayi, said it does not plan to make any comments on the charges.

Ajayi is an information technology worker who had stints with high-profile companies and was briefly in the Army National Guard.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
An Afghan volunteer stands guard outside a mosque during a memorial service for the victims of ...
US envoy, Taliban to resume talks on ending 18-year Afghan war
By Rahim Faiez and Cara Anna The Associated Press

The U.S. envoy negotiating with the Taliban for an end to nearly 18 years of fighting in Afghanistan was departing Tuesday for Qatar to resume the talks, the State Department said.

This photo taken on Oct. 7, 2018, shows a village of Nyonoksa, northwestern Russia. The Aug. 8, ...
Nuclear watchdog says Russia has resumed sharing radiation data
The Associated Press

Russia has resumed sharing data from its radiation monitoring stations in Siberia after some were taken offline following a deadly explosion at a missile range, a nuclear weapons watchdog said Tuesday.

A November 2014, file photo provided by the U.S. National Park Service shows a mountain lion kn ...
California freeway crossing to give big cat room to roam
By Christopher Weber The Associated Press

Like many urban singles, the mountain lion P-22 lives a solitary life in a too-small habitat. And he has a hard time finding a mate in the big city.

A woman is assisted following a panic attack onboard the Open Arms vessel in front of island of ...
At least 15 migrants jump from rescue ship in bids to reach Italy
By Colleen Barry and Aritz Parra The Associated Press

At least 15 more migrants jumped off the Spanish humanitarian rescue ship Open Arms on Tuesday in a desperate bid to reach shore after 19 days blocked on board in deteriorating conditions by Italy’s refusal to open its ports.