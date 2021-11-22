64°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Nation and World

Suspect in Wisconsin parade crash may have been fleeing crime

5 dead, 40 injured after SUV crashes through Wisconsin Christmas parade (STN)
By Scott Bauer, Michael Balsamo and Mike Householder The Associated Press
November 22, 2021 - 10:47 am
 
Toppled chairs line West Main Street in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after an SUV drove into a para ...
Toppled chairs line West Main Street in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after an SUV drove into a parade of Christmas marchers, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)
A broken children's stroller lays on West Main Street in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after an SUV ...
A broken children's stroller lays on West Main Street in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after an SUV drove into a parade of Christmas marchers, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)
In this image taken from video an SUV speeds past a young girl and others attending a Christmas ...
In this image taken from video an SUV speeds past a young girl and others attending a Christmas parade and continues to drive through the parade, injuring multiple people, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Waukesha, Wis. (Jesus Ochoa via AP)
Waukesha, Wis. police chief Daniel Thompson addresses the media after an SUV drove into a parad ...
Waukesha, Wis. police chief Daniel Thompson addresses the media after an SUV drove into a parade of Christmas marchers in the city, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)
Police canvass the streets in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after a vehicle plowed into a Christmas ...
Police canvass the streets in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after a vehicle plowed into a Christmas parade hitting more than 20 people, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after ...
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after an SUV sped through a barricade and slammed into a Christmas parade, injuring multiple people, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Police canvass the streets in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after a vehicle plowed into a Christmas ...
Police canvass the streets in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after a vehicle plowed into a Christmas parade hitting more than 20 people, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Holiday decorations frame police investigators in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after an SUV plowed ...
Holiday decorations frame police investigators in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after an SUV plowed into a parade of Christmas marchers, killing multiple people, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Police tape cordons off a street in Waukesha, Wis., after an SUV plowed into a Christmas parade ...
Police tape cordons off a street in Waukesha, Wis., after an SUV plowed into a Christmas parade hitting multiple people, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Investigators are looking into whether the SUV driver who plowed through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, killing at least five people and injuring more than 40, was fleeing a crime, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

The joyous scene of marching bands and children dancing in Santa hats and waving pompoms turned deadly in an instant on Sunday, giving way to screams and scenes of crumpled bodies as the SUV sped through barricades and struck dancers, musicians and others. Members of a “Dancing Grannies” club were among those killed.

At least nine patients — most of them children — were listed in critical condition Monday at two hospitals, and seven others were reported in serious condition.

One person was taken into custody after a Waukesha police officer opened fire to try to stop the vehicle, authorities said.

Two law enforcement officials, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized the discuss the matter publicly, identified the person as 39-year-old Darrell Brooks.

Investigators were questioning him about an earlier crime, which one of the officials described as an argument involving a knife. The official cautioned the investigation was still in the early stages.

Online court records showed that a person named Darrell Brooks Jr., with a birthdate making him 39, has two open criminal cases in Milwaukee County. In one case, filed Nov. 5, he is charged with resisting or obstructing an officer, reckless endangering, disorderly conduct, bail jumping and battery. Records show $1,000 cash bond was posted on Friday.

In the other case, filed in July 2020, Brooks is charged with reckless endangering and illegal possession of a firearm.

The Milwaukee County district’s attorney office emailed reporters copies of the criminal complaints in both of those cases. In the more recent one, a woman told police that Brooks deliberately ran her over with his vehicle in a gas station parking lot after a fight. She was hospitalized for her injuries.

The district attorney’s office did not immediately respond to questions about whether the Brooks in custody was the same one named in the two complaints.

6 children in critical condition

Eighteen children ages 3 to 16 were brought to Children’s Wisconsin Hospital, including three sets of siblings, said Dr. Amy Drendel, medical director of the emergency department. They suffered injuries ranging from scrapes on their faces to broken bones and serious head injuries, she said. Six were listed in critical condition.

“This is unique and truly demonstrates the devastating effects of this on our community,” said Dr. Michael Meyer, head of the hospital’s pediatric intensive care unit.

The horror was recorded by the city’s livestream and onlookers’ cellphones. One video shows the moment the SUV broke through the barricades and includes the sound of what apparently were several gunshots.

Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said he did not know if the driver was hit by the officer’s bullets.

“There were pompoms and shoes and spilled hot chocolate everywhere. I had to go from one crumpled body to the other to find my daughter,” Corey Montiho, a Waukesha school district board member, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “My wife and two daughters were almost hit. Please pray for everybody. Please pray.”

The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies posted on its Facebook page that its members were “doing what they loved, performing in front of crowds in a parade putting smiles on faces of all ages, filling them with joy and happiness.”

“Those who died were extremely passionate Grannies. Their eyes gleamed … joy of being a Grannie. They were the glue … held us together,” the organization said.

A Roman Catholic priest, parishioners and Waukesha Catholic schoolchildren were among those injured, the Archdiocese of Milwaukee said.

‘We heard a loud bang’

Chris Germain, co-owner of the Aspire Dance Center studio, had about 70 people in the parade, including children as young as 2 being pulled in wagons and participants up to 18 years old.

Germain, whose 3-year-old daughter was in the parade, said he was driving at the head of their entry when he saw a maroon SUV that “just blazed right past us.” A police officer ran past in chase. Germain said he jumped out of his own SUV and gathered the girls who were with him to safety.

Then he walked forward to see the damage.

“There were small children laying all over the road. There were police officers and EMTs doing CPR on multiple members of the parade,” he said.

Angelito Tenorio, a West Allis alderman who is running for Wisconsin state treasurer, said he was watching the parade with his family when they saw the SUV come speeding into the area.

“Then we heard a loud bang,” Tenorio said. “And after that, we just heard deafening cries and screams from the crowd, from the people at the parade. And people started rushing, running away with tears in their eyes, crying.”

The Waukesha school district canceled classes Monday and said extra counselors would be on hand for students and staff. The parade’s list of participants included cheer, dance and band entries associated with district schools.

Gov. Tony Evers said he and his wife were “praying for Waukesha tonight and all the kids, families, and community members affected by this senseless act.”

The parade, held each year on the Sunday before Thanksgiving, is sponsored by the city’s Chamber of Commerce. This year’s event, the 59th, had the theme of “comfort and joy.”

Waukesha is a western suburb of Milwaukee, and about 55 miles (90 kilometers) north of Kenosha, where Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted Friday of charges stemming from the fatal shooting of two men and the wounding of a third during unrest in that city in August 2020.

Bauer reported from Madison, Wis., and Balsamo reported from Washington. Associated Press writer Doug Glass contributed from Minneapolis.

MOST READ
1
Kenny Lee, owner of Lee’s Discount Liquor, killed in crash
Kenny Lee, owner of Lee’s Discount Liquor, killed in crash
2
Firm offers free land if Oakland A’s relocate to Summerlin
Firm offers free land if Oakland A’s relocate to Summerlin
3
Boulder City solar farm fined nearly $220k for air quality violations
Boulder City solar farm fined nearly $220k for air quality violations
4
Man beaten with dog bone at Las Vegas pet store in mask dispute
Man beaten with dog bone at Las Vegas pet store in mask dispute
5
Ruggs ordered to wear ankle monitor that measures alcohol level 24/7
Ruggs ordered to wear ankle monitor that measures alcohol level 24/7
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
5 dead, more than 40 hurt as SUV rams Wisconsin parade
By Scott Bauer and Mike Householder The Associated Press

One video showed a woman screaming, “Oh my God!” repeatedly as a group of young dancers was struck Sunday. A father talked of going “from one crumpled body to the other” in search of his daughter. Members of a “Dancing Grannies” club were among those hit.

Assistant Fire Manager Leif Mathiesen, of the Sequoia & Kings Canyon Nation Park Fire Service, ...
California wildfires burn thousands of giant sequoia trees
By Brian Melley The Associated Press

Fires in Sequoia National Park and the surrounding national forest tore through more than a third of groves in California and torched an estimated 2,261 to 3,637 sequoias.

 
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all counts
By MICHAEL TARM, SCOTT BAUER and AMY FORLITI THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Kyle Rittenhouse has been acquitted of all charges after pleading self-defense in the deadly Kenosha, Wisconsin, shootings in August 2020.

A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Communit ...
FDA expands COVID boosters to all adults, CDC decision awaits
By Lauran Neergaard and Matthew Perrone The Associated Press

Pfizer and Moderna announced the Food and Drug Administration’s decision after at least 10 states already had started offering boosters to all adults.

Signage for Interstate 11 at College Drive in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Proposed new freeway would link Las Vegas to Mexico
The Associated Press

State and federal transportation officials have formally selected a corridor in southern and central Arizona for construction of Interstate 11, a proposed new freeway that would link the U.S.-Mexico border and Las Vegas.

Kyle Rittenhouse pulls numbers of jurors out of a tumbler during his trial at the Kenosha Count ...
Kyle Rittenhouse’s lawyers ask judge to declare mistrial
By Michael Tarm, Scott Bauer and Amy Forliti The Associated Press

Kyle Rittenhouse’s attorneys asked the judge to declare a mistrial even as the jury was deliberating Wednesday, saying the defense received an inferior copy of a potentially crucial video from prosecutors.

Supporters of President Donald Trump, including Jacob Chansley, right with fur hat, are confron ...
‘QAnon Shaman’ sentenced to prison for role in US Capitol riot
By Jacques Billeaud The Associated Press

Jacob Chansley, the spear-carrying Jan. 6 rioter whose horned fur hat, bare chest and face paint made him one of the more recognizable figures in the assault on the Capitol, was sentenced Wednesday to 41 months in prison.