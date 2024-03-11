70°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Suspected attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels sees explosion near ship in Red Sea

By Michael Symes Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 11, 2024 - 1:51 pm
 
This satellite image taken by Maxar Technologies shows the Belize-flagged ship Rubymar in the R ...
This satellite image taken by Maxar Technologies shows the Belize-flagged ship Rubymar in the Red Sea on Friday, March 1, 2024. The Rubymar, earlier attacked by Yemen's Houthi rebels, has sunk in the Red Sea after days of taking on water, officials said Saturday, March 2, 2024, the first vessel to be fully destroyed as part of their campaign over Israel's war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. (Maxar Technologies via AP)

An explosion that took place near a ship in the Red Sea on Monday is suspected to have been an attack by Yemen’s Houthi terrorists, though the blast caused no damage, authorities said.

The master of the vessel reported the explosion and said no one was hurt, the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center said.

The private security firm Ambrey say the incident may have involved a missile, but information remained scarce.

The Houthis did not immediately claim the attack, though it typically takes the terrorists several hours to acknowledge their strikes.

The blast comes after a Houthi missile struck a commercial ship in the Gulf of Aden last week, killing three of its crew members and forcing survivors to abandon the vessel.

It was the first fatal strike in a campaign of assaults by the Iranian-backed group over Israel’s war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The Houthis say the attacks are intended to pressure Israel into stopping the war, but their targets increasingly have little or nothing to do with the conflict.

Other recent Houthi actions include an attack last month on a cargo ship carrying fertilizer, the Rubymar, which later sank after drifting for several days, and the downing of an American drone worth tens of millions of dollars.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Port staffers prepare the aid on a platform near to the docked ship belonging to the Open Arms ...
Ramadan in Gaza begins with no end to war in sight
By Wafaa Shurafa and Samy Magdy The Associated Press

The United States, Qatar and Egypt had hoped to broker a cease-fire ahead of Ramadan, but the talks have stalled.

The ship belonging to the Open Arms aid group is seen docked as it prepares to ferry some 200 t ...
How the U.S. military is scrambling to build a floating dock for aid to Gaza
By Lolita C. Baldor and Tara Copp The Associated Press

Before President Biden announced in his State of the Union address the plans for providing aid to Gaza by sea, the Army’s 7th Transportation Brigade and other units were scrambling to pull equipment together.

Dragon Ball Z booth is seen during New York Comic Con at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center ...
‘Dragon Ball’ creator Akira Toriyama dies at 68
By Tracy Brown Los Angeles Times

Legendary manga artist Akira Toriyama, the creator of the internationally popular “Dragon Ball” series and character designer on the “Dragon Quest” video games, has died, his studio announced.

More stories
New Knights forward expects to start skating in 2 weeks
New Knights forward expects to start skating in 2 weeks
Pahrump high school on lockdown, law enforcement present
Pahrump high school on lockdown, law enforcement present
Teen killed in North Las Vegas shooting identified
Teen killed in North Las Vegas shooting identified
Las Vegas lands a major film industry event
Las Vegas lands a major film industry event
Police: Man killed by SWAT had hands up, moved toward hostage
Police: Man killed by SWAT had hands up, moved toward hostage
‘Great Vegas Festival of Beer’ to be held in downtown Las Vegas
‘Great Vegas Festival of Beer’ to be held in downtown Las Vegas