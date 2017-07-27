ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Nation and World

Suspected bank robber, strips naked, tosses money in Florida

The Associated Press
July 27, 2017 - 7:12 am
 

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Nobody’s laughing.

Authorities in Florida say they arrested a man who robbed a bank, stripped naked and ran down the street throwing stolen money — all because he woke up Tuesday and wanted to become a comedian.

Instead, the FBI says 25-year-old Alexander Sperber is charged with bank robbery.

A federal complaint says the man told authorities he parked his car at the bank, made a gun motion with his hand and demanded money from the teller, who gave him about $4,700 in a bag. Officials say a red dye pack exploded, staining his clothes and a cast on his left wrist.

Sperber was taken to a hospital and found to be coherent and uninjured. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Nation and World Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like