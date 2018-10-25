Suspicious package sent to actor Robert DeNiro’s NYC office

New York police say they’re responding to reports of a suspicious package that reportedly was sent to actor Robert DeNiro’s office.

Robert De Niro is photographed at a suite at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2012. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

NEW YORK — A New York City police bomb squad has removed a suspicious package from a Manhattan building associated with Robert De Niro.

A law enforcement source tell The Associated Press that the device found Thursday appeared to be linked to the others sent to Democratic figures and CNN’s New York City hub. The package looked similar to the others and had a similar device inside, the source said.

The NYPD says the device was taken from 375 Greenwich St. in the Tribeca neighborhood around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

A spokesman said police were called for a report of a suspicious package at the location around 5 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.