Suspicious package sent to CNN found at Atlanta post office

CNN President Jeff Zucker said another suspicious package addressed to CNN was intercepted Monday at an Atlanta post office.

A bomb squad arrives with other authorities at a mail facility in Atlanta after reports that a suspicious package was found, Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. (John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

People walk outside CNN Center in Atlanta. CNN President Jeff Zucker said another suspicious package addressed to CNN was intercepted Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, at an Atlanta post office. (Ron Harris/AP)

This frame grab from video shows FBI agents escorting Cesar Sayoc, in sleeveless shirt, in Miramar, Florida, on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Sayoc has been identified by authorities as the person who sent pipe bombs to some of Donald Trump's most prominent critics. (WPLG-TV via AP)

Zucker announced that there is no imminent danger to the CNN Center.

Atlanta police confirmed they responded to a suspicious package at a post office Monday morning.

Zucker said all mail to CNN has been screened offsite since last week, when a series of package bombs began appearing around the country. One of those bombs was mailed to CNN offices in New York.

An initial hearing is set for Monday afternoon in Florida federal court for 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc, who faces five federal charges related to pipe bombs sent to political figures across the country.

Sayoc was arrested Friday in Florida after investigators said they linked him to the packages through fingerprint and DNA evidence.