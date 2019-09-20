SUV driver in custody after driving in Chicago-area shopping mall

Police have arrested a man who drove through the corridors of a suburban Chicago mall before crashing into a clothing store.

Video posted on TV station WGN’s website shows the black Chevy Trailblazer driving through the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg around 2:30 p.m. CDT on Friday. People can be seen running in one shaky clip, but there were no immediate reports that anyone had been struck by the SUV.

Witness Lateef Farooqui told CBS 2 that he was on the second floor of the mall when he saw the vehicle driving through the mall “like you would a shopping cart.” He says the SUV drove over a kiosk and then struck a Forever 21 before the driver jumped out and was captured by police.