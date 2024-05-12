Swiss singer captures win at Eurovision

Israel orders new evacuations in Gaza’s last refuge of Rafah as it expands military offensive

Eden Golan of Israel performs the song Hurricane during the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden, Saturday, May 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Eden Golan of Israel enters the arena during the flag parade before the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden, Saturday, May 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Nemo of Switzerland, who performed the song The Code, celebrates after winning the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden, Sunday, May 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Climate activist Greta Thunberg is removed by police during a protest rally outside Malmo Arena in Malmo, Sweden, Saturday, May 11, 2024. The demonstration is against Israel's participation in the 68th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) in Malmo. (Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency via AP)

Eden Golan representing Israel with the song 'Hurricane' performs during the final dress rehearsal ahead of the Eurovision Song Contest final, at the Malmo Arena, in Malmo, Sweden, Saturday, May 11, 2024. (Andreas Hillergren /TT News Agency via AP)

MALMO, Sweden — Swiss singer Nemo won the 68th Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday night with “The Code,” an operatic ode to the singer’s journey toward embracing their nongender identity.

Nemo beat Croatia’s Baby Lasagna to the title by winning the most points from a combination of national juries and viewers around the world.

“Thank you so much,” Nemo said after the result was announced. “I hope this contest can live up to its promise and continue to stand for peace and dignity for every person.”

The victory in the Swedish city of Malmo followed a turbulent year for the pan-continental pop contest, which saw large street protests against the participation of Israel because of the war in Gaza.

Israeli singer Eden Golan, who spent Eurovision week in Malmo under tight security, took the stage to a wall of sound — boos mixed with cheers — to perform the power ballad “Hurricane.”

Golan shot up the odds table through the week, despite the protests that her appearance drew, and ended in fifth place behind Nemo, Baby Lasagna, Ukrainian duo alyona alyona & Jerry Heil, and French singer Slimane.

Eurovision organizers ordered a change to the original title of her song, “October Rain” — an apparent reference to the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack that killed about 1,200 people in Israel and triggered the war in Gaza.

The contest returned to Sweden, home of last year’s winner, Loreen, half a century after ABBA won Eurovision with “Waterloo” — Eurovision’s most iconic moment. ABBA did not appear in person in Malmo, though their digital “ABBA-tars” from the “ABBA Voyage” stage show did.

A trio of former Eurovision winners — Charlotte Perrelli, Carola and Conchita Wurst — performed “Waterloo” in tribute.

Hours before the final, Dutch competitor Joost Klein was expelled from the contest over a backstage altercation that was being investigated by police.

Competition organizer the European Broadcasting Union said a female member of the production crew had made a complaint against Klein. The organizer said it wouldn’t be appropriate for Klein to participate at the event while the legal process was underway.

Before the final, thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched through Malmo.

A small group — including climate activist Greta Thunberg — was escorted by police from the area around the Malmo Arena venue.