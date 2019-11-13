74°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Sword-wielding man killed by deputy outside California school

By Stefanie Dazio The Associated Press
November 13, 2019 - 2:11 pm
 

LOS ANGELES — A sword-wielding man was fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy Wednesday after running from police and climbing over a fence surrounding a high school, authorities said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lt. Brandon Dean said no students or faculty were targeted or injured in the shooting, which occurred outside Esteban Torres High School in unincorporated East Los Angeles.

Deputies were called to a home shortly after 8:30 a.m. for a family disturbance and a restraining order violation, Dean said. A man, who was alleged to have violated the restraining order, was holding the 3-foot long sword outside the home and ignored deputies’ commands to drop the weapon.

The man took off running, Dean said, and the chase ended inside the high school’s fenced campus around 9:10 a.m., which is less than a mile from the home. The man, still holding the sword, had climbed over the fence to get onto the school grounds.

The man advanced toward a deputy and continued ignoring instructions to drop the weapon, Dean said. One deputy opened fire; it was not clear how many times the deputy shot at the man.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. No deputies were injured.

Students were in class at the time of the shooting, but some of them may have witnessed it, officials said.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A 1971 microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows ...
US ‘superbug’ infections rising, but deaths dropping
By Mike Stobbe The Associated Press

Drug-resistant “superbug” infections have been called a developing nightmare that could set medicine back a century, making conquered germs once again untreatable.

A March 12, 2019, file photo shows the University Village area of the University of Southern Ca ...
9 student deaths since August shake USC campus
The Associated Press

The first death occurred in late August, two days before classes began, when an incoming freshman was struck by a car while walking on a freeway near the University of Southern California.

A student hurls a molotov cocktail into a train parked inside the Chinese University MTR statio ...
As violence intensifies, students flee Hong Kong
By Ken Moritsugu and Patrick Quinn The Associated Press

University students from mainland China and Taiwan are fleeing Hong Kong, while those from two Scandinavian countries have been moved or urged to leave as college campuses become the latest battleground in the city’s 5-month-long anti-government unrest.

A stranded ferry boat lies on its side, in Venice, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. The mayor of Venic ...
Near-record Venice flooding may cost hundreds of millions of euros
By Colleen Barry The Associated Press

The worst flooding in Venice in more than 50 years prompted calls Wednesday to better protect the historic city from rising sea levels as officials calculated hundreds of millions of euros in damages.

Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old climate activist from Sweden, sits on a catamaran docked in Hampt ...
SUVs a key culprit as world’s thirst for oil escalates, report says
By Angela Charlton The Associated Press

The world’s thirst for oil will continue to grow until the 2030s, with climate-damaging emissions climbing until at least 2040 — and consumers’ insatiable appetite for SUVs is a big reason why.