Nation and World

Tacoma police fatally shoot armed man during traffic stop

The Associated Press
September 8, 2019 - 4:18 pm
 

TACOMA, Wash. — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the fatal shooting of an armed 24-year-old man by Tacoma police.

The News-Tribune reports the incident occurred during a traffic stop on Portland Avenue at 2:40 a.m. Sunday

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Ed Troyer says there was a physical altercation, the suspect had a weapon and was shot.

The sheriff’s department is investigating because a new state law prevents law enforcement agencies from investigating their own officer-involved shootings.

The 33-year-old officer was not injured. The four-year department veteran has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard after a police shooting.

A handgun allegedly belonging to the suspect was recovered at the scene.

Troyer says he had multiple warrants out for his arrest at the time of the shooting.

