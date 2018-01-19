Nation and World

Tanker hauling gasoline explodes, snarls traffic near Salt Lake

The Associated Press
January 19, 2018 - 6:19 am
 

SALT LAKE CITY — A double tanker vehicle hauling gasoline exploded on Interstate 15 temporarily shutting down traffic in both directions in Salt Lake City on Thursday.

KUTV reports that no one was injured. The truck driver told police he believes his brakes caught fire, which led to the blaze.

The Utah Air National Guard brought in a specialized, massive fire truck able to extinguish jetliners on fire and drove right into the flames to spray it down.

Utah Highway Patrol says the tanker had 9,000 gallons of gas and 1,000 gallons of diesel.

Authorities say the freeway is likely damaged and could remain closed through Friday, causing more traffic troubles.

Northbound lanes reopened late Thursday but southbound lanes remained closed.

