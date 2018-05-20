Tanker rolls, closes lane of I-15 north of Salt Lake City

Utah Highway Patrol officials say a tanker rollover crash has closed a portion of Interstate 15 near Bountiful.

A semitrailer was hauling a main tanker and a second smaller trailer when the smaller trailer rolled for an unknown reason at about 8 a.m. Sunday just north of Salt Lake City.

Highway Patrol officials say the crash caused the smaller trailer to rupture.

The trailer was hauling compressed calcium chloride, a chemical used for de-icing.

It’s unclear how many gallons spilled or how many gallons the tanker was hauling.

According to the Highway Patrol, the chemical that spilled isn’t explosive and doesn’t pose a health risk to residents in the area.

Nobody was injured in the rollover and the northbound lanes of I-15 in the area of the crash are expected to remain closed until around noon.