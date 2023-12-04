64°F
Nation and World

Targeting of Israeli-owned restaurant in Philadelphia draws harsh criticism

Las Vegas Review-Journal wire services
December 4, 2023 - 10:38 am
 
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks with members of the media during a news conference in Yar ...
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks with members of the media during a news conference in Yardley, Pa., Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. A protest in Philadelphia calling for the end of the siege in Gaza drew criticism from Shapiro as being a “blatant act of antisemitism” after protesters gathered at a Jewish restaurant. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PHILADELPHIA — Pennsylvania and federal leaders harshly criticized what hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters did outside of a Jewish restaurant Sunday night as they made their way through the streets of Philadelphia.

The pro-Palestinian protesters gathered in Rittenhouse Square and marched through the area.

Video posted on social media showed demonstrators made their way to Samson Street, where they gathered outside the Jewish restaurant Goldie, one of several restaurants in the city owned by Philadelphia-based Israeli chef Michael Solomonov. The group of protesters is accused of shouting antisemitic remarks, and stickers with pro-Palestinian slogans were reportedly left on the doors.

The White House on Monday joined Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro in calling what happened in Center City “antisemitic” and “completely unjustifiable.”

Video of the crowd outside Goldie was posted on social media around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Later Sunday night, Shapiro released a statement on X, formerly Twitter, in response to the clip, writing, “Tonight in Philly, we saw a blatant act of antisemitism — not a peaceful protest. A restaurant was targeted and mobbed because its owner is Jewish and Israeli. This hate and bigotry is reminiscent of a dark time in history.”

Shapiro said in another post that he reached out to Solomonov and the team at Goldie to share his support.

White House spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement it’s “completely unjustifiable to target restaurants that serve Israeli food over disagreements with Israeli policy.”

“This behavior reveals the kind of cruel and senseless double standard that is a calling card of antisemitism,” Bates continued. “President Biden has fought against the evil of antisemitism his entire life, including by launching the first national strategy to counter this hate in American history. He will always stand up firmly against these kinds of undignified actions.”

Rep. Brendan Boyle, D-Pa., also commented on the situation on Sunday night.

“I can’t believe I even have to say this, but targeting businesses simply because they’re Jewish owned is despicable,” Boyle said. “Philadelphia stands against this story of harassment and hate.”

Solomonov owns multiple restaurants in Philadelphia under the banner CookNSolo, including Zahav, Laser Wolf and K’Far Cafe.

Following the start of the Israel-Hamas war in October, triggered by the surpise Hamas terrorist attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, Solomonov announced he would donate 100 percent of all sales to Friends of United Hatzalah, a nonprofit emergency medical service.

