Tate brothers face rape and trafficking charges in the UK
LONDON — Influencer brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate have been charged with rape and other crimes, British prosecutors said Wednesday.
Andrew Tate, 38, faces charges related to three women that include rape, actual bodily harm, human trafficking and controlling prostitution for gain.
Tristan Tate, 36, faces charges related to one woman that include rape, human trafficking and actual bodily harm.