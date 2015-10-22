Teacher, student killed in sword attack at school in Sweden

Police officers are seen at a school in Trollhattan, October 22, 2015. A masked man wielding "knife-like weapons" killed one teacher and wounded another as well as two boys at the school in western Sweden on Thursday before being shot by police. Police said the suspect, a man in his 20s, was being treated for injuries at a hospital. The motive for the attack was not known. REUTERS/Bjorn Larsson Rosvall/TT News Agency ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS. SWEDEN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN SWEDEN. NO COMMERCIAL SALES.

A student and her parent leave a school in Trollhattan, October 22, 2015.

Students leave a school in Trollhattan, October 22, 2015.

Two other people — another teacher and another student — were wounded in the attack on the Kronan primary and middle school. The injured were reported to be in serious condition at the hospital in Trollhattan, hospital officials said.

“This is a dark day for Sweden,” Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said. “My thoughts go out to the victims and their families, pupils and staff, and the entire community that has been affected. There are no words to describe what they are going through right now.”

Law enforcement officials said the suspect was shot at the scene by police and died later in the hospital.

‘We were pretty shocked’

A student identified as Edona told Sweden’s TV4 that when students first saw the man, who was wearing a mask and black clothes, they thought it was a Halloween joke.

He was “walking like a soldier, kind of, with a sword in his hand,” the student said.

But when the man began attacking, the students reacted with horror.

“We were pretty shocked, all of us,” Edona added.

Police: ‘We fired two shots’

“We received an alarm call just after 10 o’clock that a masked man in his 20s had entered the school … carrying knife-like weapons in his hands, attacking students and adults at the school,” said police spokesman Thomas Fuxborg. “We fired two shots, one of which hit and incapacitated the man so that we could arrest him.”

Fuxborg said officers found an injured man outside the entrance of the school and a dead man just inside.

On the second floor, officers found two students who had been wounded in the attack, Fuxborg said.

Police evacuated the school, authorities said.

Trollhattan is about 260 miles west-southwest of Stockholm, the Swedish capital.

Sweden has laws regulating gun ownership. The gunpolicy.org website, which works to prevent gun injuries, estimates that the rate of gun ownership in the country, both legal and illegal, is 31.61 firearms per 100 people. As a comparison, the number of guns per 100 people in the U.S. is reported by the site to be 101.