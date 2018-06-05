Teacher won’t face charges for accidentally firing gun in school

Prosecutors say a teacher who accidentally fired a gun inside a Northern California classroom while teaching firearm safety will not face charges.

The Monterey County District Attorney's Office announced Monday, June 4, 2018, that it had determined Dennis Alexander did not commit a crime when he accidentally fired a gun inside a Seaside, Calif., school. (David Royal/The Monterey County Herald via AP, File)

SEASIDE, Calif. — Prosecutors say a teacher who accidentally fired a gun inside a Northern California classroom while teaching firearm safety will not face charges.

The Monterey County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday that it had determined Dennis Alexander did not commit a crime when he fired into a ceiling. Some Seaside High School students were injured by falling debris.

KSBW-TV reports the district attorney’s office also determined Alexander didn’t violate any laws when he allowed students to handle his police service weapon and take selfies with it.

California has a state law banning teachers from bringing guns to school but prosecutors say Alexander was legally allowed to carry firearms on campus because he is a reserve police officer.

Alexander is a Seaside City Council member. He resigned from his teaching job.