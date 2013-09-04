Teen dead, more hurt in Texas high school stabbing

A fight inside a Houston-area high school escalated into a series of stabbings on Wednesday that killed a 17-year-old student and wounded several others, sheriff’s officials said.

A knife is collected for evidence outside Spring High School Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2013, in Spring, Texas. At least one person has been killed and others injured in an altercation at the high school in suburban Houston. The Harris County Sheriff's Office did not say whether the people involved in the fight about 7 a.m. Wednesday at Spring High School were all students. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Parents, Eunice Pacheco, right, and LaKesia Brent, left, wait for news about their children outside Spring High School Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2013, in Spring, Texas. A 16-year-old boy has been airlifted from the school in suburban Houston with stab wounds suffered in an altercation at the campus. The Harris County Sheriff's Office says it responded about 7 a.m. Wednesday to Spring High School to a report of a stabbing. Spring is about 20 miles north of Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Emergency personnel remove a person from the school after at least one person was killed and others were injured during an altercation inside Spring High School Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2013, morning in Spring, Texas. A 16-year-old boy has been airlifted from the high school in suburban Houston with stab wounds suffered in the altercation. The stabbing happened about 7 a.m. on the campus at 19428 North Freeway, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. (AP Photo/The Houston Chronicle, Mayra Beltran )

Three students described as “persons of interest” were taken into custody after the fight in the cafeteria at Spring High School, about 20 miles north of Houston. Harris County Sheriff Adrian Garcia said authorities were not searching for any other suspects and that everyone involved in the fight were students from the school district.

“We believe a confrontation of some sort occurred … that ultimately led into a physical confrontation that produced weapons,” Garcia said. “There has been some information that this may have been gang related.”

Two victims were hospitalized with minor injuries. A third, identified only as a 16-year-old, was in surgery. No other information was available on the teenager who was killed.

Garcia said a “cutting instrument” was used in the attack but offered no details.

Some parents said the fight was the continuation of a disturbance that broke out Tuesday. Officials at the school, which has about 3,000 students, would not confirm their comments.

“Every parent sends their child to school believing school should be one of those safe haven places,” Spring Independent School District Superintendent Ralph Draper said. “This is what we spend our nights and days working toward and what I lose sleep over.

“In my nearly 30-year career, this is the one thing you pray never to experience.”

Parent Tara Campbell said she received text messages from her daughter about the fight and that her daughter said students who witnessed the episode snapped cellphone photos of the victims as they lay on the ground.

Campbell said she intended to have her daughter home-schooled, saying she’s grown tired of fights at the school.

“Last year there were gang fights consistently,” she said. “This is ridiculous. This is an ongoing situation.”

Lakesia Brent said her son, a sophomore at the school, sent her multiple text messages asking her to come pick him up.

“He’s just afraid,” she said, adding that fights at the school were a problem in the last academic year.

The school was placed on lockdown following the stabbings, which occurred about 7 a.m., and students were released to the care of their parents later Wednesday.

Many parents were upset that the school district did not provide them information in a timely manner.

Draper defended the district’s actions, saying they focused on two goals – securing the school and making sure no action was taken to compromise the investigation – before communicating information to parents about what had happened. He said students were not immediately released because some of them were potential witnesses who needed to be interviewed by investigators.

“When street violence pours into the school, it compromises the safety of all our students,” Draper said.