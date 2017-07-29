ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Nation and World

Teen died from blunt force trauma on Ohio fair ride

The Associated Press
July 29, 2017 - 10:16 am
 

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A coroner says preliminary findings show the man killed after a ride fell apart at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus died of blunt force trauma.

Franklin County Coroner Anahi Ortiz said Friday that 18-year-old Tyler Jerrell suffered head, trunk and lower extremity injuries when he was thrown into the air after a ride called the Fire Ball ride malfunctioned Wednesday. Seven people were injured, several critically.

Jerrell’s family has hired an attorney to possibly pursue a wrongful death lawsuit.

The ride’s Dutch manufacturer ordered Fire Ball rides shut down worldwide after the accident.

Jerrell would have been a high school senior. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps a week before the accident.

Some rides on the state fair midway have reopened after being inspected by state officials.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Nation and World Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like