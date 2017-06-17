Teen dies in watercraft crash on Colorado River

The Colorado River, the dividing line between the towns of Laughlin and Bullhead City, Ariz., file photo. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Hesperia, California, teenager died after when two personal watercraft collided Friday on the Colorado River in Bullhead City.

Bullhead City police spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said William Osegueda, 18, was dead at the scene of the 3:30 p.m. collision in the middle of the river, just south of Community Park.

Fromelt said Osegueda was northbound in the river when the watercraft he was on was struck in the side by a watercraft operated by a 16-year-old from Missouri, who was uninjured after the collision.

No citations were issued and the accident investigation continues.

35.138254, -114.572744