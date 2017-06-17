ad-fullscreen
Nation and World

Teen dies in watercraft crash on Colorado River

By Dave Hawkins Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 17, 2017 - 3:00 pm
 

A Hesperia, California, teenager died after when two personal watercraft collided Friday on the Colorado River in Bullhead City.

Bullhead City police spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said William Osegueda, 18, was dead at the scene of the 3:30 p.m. collision in the middle of the river, just south of Community Park.

Fromelt said Osegueda was northbound in the river when the watercraft he was on was struck in the side by a watercraft operated by a 16-year-old from Missouri, who was uninjured after the collision.

No citations were issued and the accident investigation continues.

