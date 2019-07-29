Teen gored, thrown by bison in North Dakota national park

A teenage visitor to a national park in North Dakota has been injured by a bison. Another tourist was injured this weekend at Yellowstone National Park.

A tourist walks in a parking lot near a bison, right, July 15, 2019, in Grand Canyon of Yellowstone National Park, Wy. (AP Photo)

MEDORA, N.D. — A teenage visitor to a national park in North Dakota has been injured by a bison.

Officials at Theodore Roosevelt National Park say the 17-year-old girl from Colorado was on a trail Saturday and walked between two bull bison that had been fighting. One bison charged the teen. She was struck in the back, gored in the thigh and tossed about 6 feet into the air.

Park rangers and Billings County paramedics treated the girl at the scene until she could be taken by helicopter to a Bismarck hospital. Authorities say the teen’s condition is stable.

Park regulations require that visitors stay at least 25 yards away from large animals such as bison, elk, deer and horses.

A bison charged about 50 tourists over the weekend at Yellowstone National Park.