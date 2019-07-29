105°F
Teen gored, thrown by bison in North Dakota national park

The Associated Press
July 29, 2019 - 9:10 am
 

MEDORA, N.D. — A teenage visitor to a national park in North Dakota has been injured by a bison.

Officials at Theodore Roosevelt National Park say the 17-year-old girl from Colorado was on a trail Saturday and walked between two bull bison that had been fighting. One bison charged the teen. She was struck in the back, gored in the thigh and tossed about 6 feet into the air.

Park rangers and Billings County paramedics treated the girl at the scene until she could be taken by helicopter to a Bismarck hospital. Authorities say the teen’s condition is stable.

Park regulations require that visitors stay at least 25 yards away from large animals such as bison, elk, deer and horses.

A bison charged about 50 tourists over the weekend at Yellowstone National Park.

