Teen rescued after falling 300 feet into Colorado mine shaft

The Associated Press
December 7, 2017 - 1:47 pm
 

GOLDEN, Colo. — Officials in a Colorado city say rescuers have retrieved a teenage boy who fell into an old mine shaft while climbing in the area.

Video from the scene showed rescuers using ropes and pulleys to lift a stretcher holding the boy out of the mine shaft on Thursday afternoon.

Golden Fire Department spokeswoman Karlyn Tilley said earlier that the 15-year-old was alert and talking to rescuers.

She said he told the rescuers that his leg was hurt but reported no other injuries. Tilley said he may have fallen as far as 300 feet when his rope snapped while climbing.

Tilley says the shaft doesn’t go straight down, making the rescue difficult.

The site is southeast of the city of Golden, which is about 15 miles (24.14 kilometers) west of Denver.

