Nation and World

Teen rescued after falling 500 feet on Mount Hood in Oregon

The Associated Press
January 2, 2020 - 4:17 pm
 

MOUNT HOOD, Ore. — A 16-year-old mountain climber has been rescued after he fell 500 feet on Mount Hood Monday and hurt his leg, authorities said.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said a call came in at about 9 a.m. about a boy who fell while climbing with a group.

Rescue teams reached the teen at about 1 p.m. Monday at an elevation of about 10,500 feet. The sheriff’s office says rescuers put a splint on his leg and said he was in stable condition. It took rescuers until nearly 5 p.m. to bring him down to Timberline Lodge where an ambulance was waiting.

At 11,239 feet, Hood is the highest mountain in Oregon and one of the most-climbed mountains in the world, according to the sheriff’s office. More than 10,000 people make the technical ascent to Hood’s summit each year.

