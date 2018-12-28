Teen to collect high school diploma, Harvard degree at same time

A 16-year-old Kansas boy will soon earn his high school diploma — and a few days later he’ll travel to Harvard to collect his bachelor’s degree.

Braxton Moral, 16, sits in the computer room of Ulysses High School in Ulysses, Kan., on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. The senior uses the computer room to work on his Harvard studies for approximately three hours each school day. He is projected to graduate from Harvard and then graduate from Ulysses later in May 2019. (Sandra J. Milburn/The Hutchinson News via AP)

Government class students Alejandra Corral, left, and Braxton Moral work on calculating the estimated cost of living expenses as part of a talk about students who graduate high school making on average more money than non-graduates, at Ulysses High School in Ulysses, Kan., on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. (Sandra J. Milburn/The Hutchinson News via AP)

This Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018 photo shows the high school and Harvard University identification cards which Ulysses High School senior Braxton Moral carries because he is currently attending both schools concurrently. Moral has been a Harvard University student for the past four years and will graduate in May before he graduates from high school at age 16. (Sandra J. Milburn/The Hutchinson News via AP)

Braxton Moral, 16, left, signs the Class of 2019 "Commitment to Graduate" banner after hearing a speech from Principal Mark Paul at Ulysses High School in Ulysses, Kan., on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. (Sandra J. Milburn/The Hutchinson News via AP)

Ulysses High School senior Braxton Moral sits for a portrait at the school in Ulysses, Kan., on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. The 16-year old said his fellow students at the high school often treat him just like any other student, although they do like to tease him about his expected graduation from Harvard University a few weeks before he graduates from high school. Moral works on his Harvard studies three hours each day at high school. He also participates in other school activities such as weights, scholars bowl, debate and tennis. (Sandra J. Milburn/The Hutchinson News via AP)

Government class students Alejandra Corral, left, and Braxton Moral work on calculating the estimated cost of living expenses as part of a talk about students who graduate high school making on average more money than non-graduates, at Ulysses High School in Ulysses, Kan., on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. (Sandra J. Milburn/The Hutchinson News via AP)

This Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018 photo shows Ulysses High School in Ulysses, Kan., a class 4A school. Senior Braxton Moral will graduate from Harvard before he graduates from the high school in May 2019. (Sandra J. Milburn/The Hutchinson News via AP)

Ulysses High School senior Braxton Moral stands for a portrait outside the school in Ulysses, Kan., on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. The 16-year old said his fellow students here often treat him just like any other student, although they do like to tease him about his expected graduation from Harvard University a few weeks before he graduates from high school. (Sandra J. Milburn/The Hutchinson News via AP)

Ulysses High School senior Braxton Moral sits for a portrait at the school in Ulysses, Kan., on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. The 16-year old will graduate from Harvard before he graduates from high school in May 2019. (Sandra J. Milburn/The Hutchinson News via AP)

ULYSSES, Kan.— A 16-year-old Kansas boy will soon earn his high school diploma — and a few days later he’ll travel to Harvard to collect his bachelor’s degree.

Ulysses High School senior Braxton Moral will attend both commencement ceremonies in May, becoming the only student to successfully pursue a four-year high school degree and a bachelor’s degree from Harvard at the same time, The Hutchinson News reported .

Harvard has changed the rules, Braxton’s father Carlos Moral said, so his son will “the one and only” reaching that milestone. Braxton Moral will be 17 when he gets his diplomas.

Carlos Moral said they began to realize their son was special when he was in the third grade.

“They told us: ‘You need to do something. He’s not just gifted. He’s really, really gifted,’” he said.

Braxton Moral skipped the fourth grade.

The Ulysses school district allowed him to take some high school classes while he was still in middle school. Before high school he took a class offered at Fort Hays State University. Then he was admitted into Harvard.

Braxton Moral simultaneously studied at the high school and the Harvard Extension School. The program typically serves adults who work and can’t attend classes on campus full time.

Ulysses High School math teacher Patsy Love served as the proctor for the Harvard program, administering Moral’s tests in Kansas. Moral spent the summer before his junior year at Harvard’s campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

“We constantly are monitoring Braxton to make sure he is not too overwhelmed,” said Julie Moral, Braxton Moral’s mother. “No achievement is worth him being unhappy.”

Braxton Moral is on track to graduate from the Bachelor of Liberal Arts program, with a major government and a minor in English, said Harry Pierre, associate director of communications for Harvard’s Division of Continuing Education.

Braxton Moral said he hopes to attend Harvard Law School next.

“Politics is end game for me,” he said, though he’s still too young to vote.