Teen was taking driving lesson when car rolled off embankment and killed father

LOS ANGELES — A man was fatally injured and his teenage daughter seriously injured when their car rolled through a fence out of a grocery store parking lot and down an embankment to Coast Highway below, authorities said.

The teenager, who had a driver’s permit, was out on a driving lesson with her father in the parking lot of a permanently shuttered Gelson’s market, between Wesley Drive and Montage Resort Drive in Laguna Beach, just before 2:45 p.m. Monday when the car went through a fence and rolled down the embankment, police said.

The man was a 64-year-old resident of Laguna Beach.

The sedan ended up upside down on the sidewalk of Coast Highway.

The teenager was taken to Mission Hospital, police said.

“It’s a tragic incident,” Laguna Beach police Lt. Jesse Schmidt said. “The community is shaken by this because someone lost their life by being a good parent.”