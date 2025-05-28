81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Teen was taking driving lesson when car rolled off embankment and killed father

A man was fatally injured and his teenage daughter seriously injured when their car rolled thro ...
A man was fatally injured and his teenage daughter seriously injured when their car rolled through a fence out of a grocery store parking lot and down an embankment to Coast Highway below, authorities said. (Monkey Business Images/Dreamstime/TNS)
More Stories
Julie Chrisley, right, and her husband Todd Chrisley pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy ...
Trump set to pardon reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley
Palestinians open a box containing food and humanitarian aid packages delivered by the Gaza Hum ...
Israeli troops fire warning shots as Palestinians overwhelm new Gaza food center
Mary Lou Retton reacts to applause after her performance at the Summer Olympics in Los Angeles ...
Olympic gold medalist,US gymnastics icon facing DUI charges
Southwest Airlines ends free checked bag perk: Here’s what to know
Nathaniel Percyl The Orange County Register
May 28, 2025 - 7:01 am
 

LOS ANGELES — A man was fatally injured and his teenage daughter seriously injured when their car rolled through a fence out of a grocery store parking lot and down an embankment to Coast Highway below, authorities said.

The teenager, who had a driver’s permit, was out on a driving lesson with her father in the parking lot of a permanently shuttered Gelson’s market, between Wesley Drive and Montage Resort Drive in Laguna Beach, just before 2:45 p.m. Monday when the car went through a fence and rolled down the embankment, police said.

The man was a 64-year-old resident of Laguna Beach.

The sedan ended up upside down on the sidewalk of Coast Highway.

The teenager was taken to Mission Hospital, police said.

“It’s a tragic incident,” Laguna Beach police Lt. Jesse Schmidt said. “The community is shaken by this because someone lost their life by being a good parent.”

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam gestures to journalists while waiting to welcome Palestinia ...
Lebanon starts process to disarm Palestinian factions in refugee camps
By Abby Sewell The Associated Press

A group tasked with making a plan to remove weapons held by Palestinian factions in Lebanon’s refugees camps met for the first time Friday to begin hashing out a timetable and mechanism for disarming the groups.

MORE STORIES