100°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Teen’s stabbing death over rap music draws national outrage

The Associated Press
July 9, 2019 - 2:34 pm
 

PHOENIX — Hundreds of people including a presidential candidate are speaking out on Twitter about the killing of a 17-year-old Muslim youth at a suburban convenience store by a white man who said he was threatened by the boy’s rap music.

Peoria police arrested 27-year-old Michael Adams on suspicion of first-degree murder in the killing early Thursday. Adams was walking nearby with a pocket knife and blood on parts of his body.

Officers say Adams indicated he felt threatened by the music coming from the vehicle of Elijah Al-Amin, who was stabbed in his throat and back inside the store. The teen ran outside and collapsed.

Adams’ attorney says he is mentally ill.

Using the Twitter hashtag #JusticeForElijah, many including Democratic candidate Cory Booker are terming the attack a hate crime.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Memphis Meats CEO Uma Valeti, right, watches chicken produced in a laboratory from chicken cell ...
Cell-based meat startups face cost, consumer challenges
By Terence Chea The Associated Press

A growing number of startups worldwide are making cell-based or cultured meat. They want to offer an alternative to traditional meat production that they say is damaging the environment and causing unnecessary harm to animals.

Anaheim, California, police are investigating a family fight at Disneyland over the weekend. (E ...
Police investigating family fight at Disneyland — VIDEO
By Stefanie Dazio The Associated Press

A newly released video capturing a family’s brawl at Disneyland this weekend has prompted police to reopen their investigation into the fight, authorities said Monday.

Former presidential candidate Ross Perot addresses the first California statewide convention of ...
H. Ross Perot dies; Texas billionaire ran twice for president
By David Koenig The Associated Press

H. Ross Perot, the colorful, self-made Texas billionaire who rose from a childhood of Depression-era poverty and twice ran for president as a third-party candidate, has died.

In an April 27, 1966, file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking l ...
End of the road for Volkswagen Beetle after 8 decades
By David McHugh The Associated Press

Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model this week at its plant in Mexico. It’s the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning the eight decades since 1938.

In an April 24, 2018, file photo, French President Emmanuel Macron and President Donald Trump p ...
European powers call for meeting on Iran nuclear deal

European parties to a nuclear deal with Iran say they have “deep concern” that Iran has begun enriching uranium to a higher purity than allowed and are calling for an urgent meeting of all involved in the accord.

In a Jan. 9, 2019, file photo, billionaire investor and Democratic activist Tom Steyer speaks d ...
After saying he wouldn’t, activist Tom Steyer launches 2020 campaign
By Juana Summers The Associated Press

Tom Steyer, the billionaire investor and activist, said Tuesday he’s joining the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, reversing course after deciding earlier this year that he would forgo a run.

In this image provided by NASA, astronaut Buzz Aldrin poses for a photograph beside the U.S. fl ...
TV is over the moon with specials recounting 1969 landing
By Lynn Elber The Associated Press

The 1969 moon landing turned an achievement seen only in the imagination and sci-fi movies into a most improbable television event, a live broadcast starring Neil Armstrong and a desolate landscape.

In a June 18, 2019, photo a man pulls a grocery cart as he walks in the rain past the stock tic ...
Many feeling vulnerable despite economic gains, poll says
By Josh Boak and Emily Swanson The Associated Press

Americans are generally satisfied with their personal finances, but many lack confidence in their ability to afford retirement, an emergency expense or even their daily living costs.