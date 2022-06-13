98°F
Tennessee hiker dies after falling into river at Grand Canyon

The Associated Press
June 13, 2022 - 2:56 pm
 
The Colorado River in Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — A Tennessee woman has died after at Grand Canyon National Park after falling into the water and getting caught by the Colorado River’s swift current, authorities said Monday.

Park officials said 47-year-old Sheetal Patel of Chattanooga, Tenn., was cooling off Saturday afternoon along Pipe Creek Beach when the accident occurred.

Commercial guides were able to reach the woman by boat and tried to revive her.

Rangers were flown into the location by a park helicopter and Patel was pronounced dead.

According to park officials, Patel, originally from Chicago, reportedly had hiked into the Grand Canyon to meet a multi-day commercial boating trip from Phantom Ranch.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

Earlier this month, a Canadian visitor died while hiking inside the park.

