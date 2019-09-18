Tennessee officials say 2 deputies injured, suspect dead

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet that one deputy was shot and taken to a Memphis hospital in critical condition.

An ambulance leaves the scene shooting in Memphis, Tenn., on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. Officials say two deputies have been injured and a suspect has died in the shooting. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz)

(Shelby County Sheriff’s Office via Twitter)

Police cordon off the scene of a shooting in Memphis, Tenn., on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. Officials say two deputies have been injured and a suspect has died in the shooting. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officials in Tennessee say two deputies have been injured and a suspect has died in a shooting in Memphis.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet that one deputy was shot and taken to a Memphis hospital in critical condition and the second was taken to the hospital in noncritical condition. The office said the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene Wednesday afternoon.

SCSO and MPD are on the scene of a deputy-involved shooting in the 1200 block of Haven Circle. One deputy was shot and transported to Regional One in critical condition. A second deputy was injured and transported to ROH in non-critical condition. pic.twitter.com/CbKGJF99A9 — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) September 18, 2019

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a tweet that it is heading to the scene.

Law enforcement officers and emergency medical workers responded Wednesday afternoon. Officers also flocked to a Memphis hospital.

No additional information was released.