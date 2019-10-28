47°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Tens of thousands flee homes as fires rage across California

By Terence Chea and Don Thompson The Associated Press
October 28, 2019 - 5:08 am
 
Updated October 28, 2019 - 8:31 am

SANTA ROSA, California — Firefighters battled destructive wildfires north of San Francisco and in western Los Angeles neighborhoods on Monday, trying to beat back flames that forced thousands to flee their homes.

Easing winds offered a chance of improved conditions for firefighters trying to control a huge fire in Sonoma County wine country north of San Francisco, but forecasters warned that another round of strong wind gusts could hit the area on Tuesday.

That fire has been burning since Wednesday, has grown to 85 square miles (220 square kilometers), destroyed 94 buildings and threatens 80,000 buildings, including parts of the city of Santa Rosa, state fire authorities said Sunday night.

In Los Angeles, a fire erupted before dawn Monday on the west side of Sepulveda Pass, where Interstate 405 passes through the Santa Monica Mountains, and roared up slopes into wealthy neighborhoods, threatening thousands of homes. Several homes were seen burning and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James tweeted that he and his family had to evacuate his home.

450 students evacuated near Getty Center

Mount Saint Mary’s University evacuated 450 students from its Chalon campus near Getty Center arts and cultural complex. The Getty was built with special fire protection features and Los Angeles fire department Capt. Erik Scott said it was not threatened.

The prospect of more heavy winds in Northern California raised the possibility that some of the millions of people who on track to get their electricity back after it was turned off in an effort to prevent utility equipment from sparking fires may not have power restored before another possible round of shut-offs.

The Pacific Gas & Electric Co. utility notified more than 1.2 million people that they may have their electricity shut off for what could be the third time in a week and the fourth time this month. PG&E and other utilities in the state have been shutting off power in certain areas to prevent fires during strong winds.

Fire conditions statewide have made California “a tinderbox,” said Jonathan Cox, a spokesman for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Of the state’s 58 counties, 43 were under warnings for high fire danger Sunday.

Wind gusts top 100 mph

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in response to the wildfires, powered by gusts that reached more than 102 mph.

In the San Francisco Bay Area, two grass fires Sunday briefly halted traffic on an interstate bridge. The flames came dangerously close to homes in the city of Vallejo. Another grass fire closed a stretch of interstate that cut through the state capital as smoke obstructed drivers.

In Southern California, firefighters patrolled an area burned by a wildfire last week in Santa Clarita, north of Los Angeles, to make sure winds didn’t cause it to rekindle. Eighteen structures were destroyed by that fire.

To prevent power lines from sparking in high winds and setting off more blazes up north, PG&E said Sunday that power was out to 965,000 customers and another 100,000 have lost electricity because of strong gusts, bringing the number of residents impacted by blackouts to nearly 2.7 million people.

180K forced out in Sonoma County

The biggest evacuation was in Northern California’s Sonoma County where 180,000 people were told to pack up and leave. Some evacuating early Sunday had done so two years ago, when devastating wildfires swept through Sonoma and Napa and neighboring counties, killing 44 people.

At an evacuation center at Napa Valley College, Francisco Alvarado, 15, said he, two younger brothers and his parents decided to vacate their Calistoga home in advance of evacuation orders. Two years ago, the family had to flee, but in the middle of the night.

“I’m pretty mad that we have to keep evacuating,” he said. “I just want to be home. I’m trying to leave here tomorrow; I want to sleep in my bed.”

The fear that the winds could blow embers and spread fire across a major highway prompted authorities to expand evacuation orders that covered parts of Santa Rosa, a city of 175,000 that was devastated by wildfire two years ago.

Hundreds of people arrived at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa by Sunday. Some came from senior care facilities. More than 300 people slept inside an auditorium filled with cots and wheeled beds. Scores of others stayed in a separate building with their pets.

Among them was Maribel Cruz, 19, who packed up her dog, four cats and fish as soon as she was told to flee her trailer in the town of Windsor, about 60 miles north of San Francisco. She also grabbed a neighbor’s cat.

“I’m just nervous since I grew up in Windsor,” she said. “I’m hoping the wind cooperates.”

A historic attraction outside Healdsburg was lost Sunday when embers carried by wind sparked a blaze that engulfed the Soda Rock Winery. Buildings included a general store and post office founded in 1869.

In central California, a tree toppled in strong wind Sunday killed a woman and injured a man who was taken to a hospital, officials said.

30-foot tree fall injures 9

In the San Francisco Bay Area, gusts knocked over a 30-foot tree at a farmers’ market in Martinez, injuring nine people, including a toddler. Six people left with injuries that were not life-threatening were taken to a hospital, police said.

Smoke from another grass fire Sunday forced the closure of a stretch of Interstate 80 running through Sacramento’s downtown. Meanwhile, fire officials spotted downed power lines in the area of a small fire that destroyed a building at a tennis club and three other structures in Lafayette, a leafy suburb in the east San Francisco Bay Area.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks at a campaign event, T ...
Growing anxiety looms over Democrats’ 2020 primary
By Steve Peoples, Alexandra Jaffe and Hunter Woodall The Associated Press

The lack of enthusiasm for Joe Biden’s candidacy underscores a broader trend emerging in the states that matter most in the Democratic Party’s high-stakes presidential nomination fight: Primary voters appear to be getting less certain of their choice as Election Day approaches.

In a Sept. 24, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump addresses reporters as he arrives with ...
White House official won’t talk to panels without judge’s OK
By Eric Tucker The Associated Press

The three House committees leading the Democratic investigation have scheduled several current and former National Security Council officials to testify this week behind closed doors — an attempt to get a better look inside the White House as Trump pushed Ukraine to conduct politically motivated investigations.

People look at a destroyed houses near the village of Barisha, in Idlib province, Syria, Sunday ...
A tip, the raid, the reveal: US takedown of al-Baghdadi
By Deb Riechmann and Aamer Madhani The Associated Press

The daring raid was the culmination of years of steady intelligence-gathering work — and 48 hours of hurry-up planning once Washington got word that Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi would be at a compound in northwestern Syria.

Priest Nguyen Duc Vinh leads a Sunday Mass at Phu Tang church in Yen Thanh district, Nghe An pr ...
Vietnam takes forensic samples to aid truck deaths case
By Linh Do and Hau Dinh The Associated Press

Thirteen people in Nghe An’s Yen Thanh district have been reported missing, with relatives fearing they were on the truck.

Supporters of center-left Peronist presidential candidate Alberto Fernández and running ma ...
Argentine President Macri concedes presidential vote
By Luis Andres Henao and Almudena Calatrava The Associated Press

The result would rattle financial markets and possibly further depreciate Argentina’s already weak currency.

FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 file photo, art expert Stephane Pinta points to a 13th-c ...
Old painting found in French woman’s kitchen sells for $26.6M
By Thomas Adamson The Associated Press

An auctioneer spotted the painting in June while inspecting a woman’s house in Compiegne in northern France and suggested she bring it to experts for an evaluation.

Counter protester Jennifer Harrison, left, with the AZ Patriots group, live-streams as Tamara T ...
Leader of Arizona activists group accused of ID theft
The Associated Press

The Arizona Republic reports court documents show Harrison is accused of taking the identity of another by accessing the victim’s hotel points.