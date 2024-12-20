54°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Tesla recalling almost 700K vehicles

A Tesla Cybertruck is on display at Tesla in Buena Park, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. (AP ...
A Tesla Cybertruck is on display at Tesla in Buena Park, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
More Stories
The Royal Caribbean Navigator of the Seas ship is seen in this company file photo. (Courtesy Ro ...
FBI investigates passenger’s death on LA-docked Royal Caribbean cruise ship
Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Trump/Musk ‘laughable’ budget plan fails in House vote
Firefighters work at the scene of an Israeli airstrike on the Haziz power station in southern S ...
Israeli airstrikes hit Yemen’s capital, port city after Houthi attack targets Israel
Luigi Nicholas Mangione leaves at Blair County Courthouse in Hollidaysburg, Pa., Thursday, Dec. ...
Luigi Mangione faces new charges, could face death penalty
By Michelle Chapman The Associated Press
December 20, 2024 - 6:46 am
 
Updated December 20, 2024 - 6:47 am

Tesla is recalling almost 700,000 vehicles because of an issue with the warning light on the tire pressure monitoring system.

According to a letter Thursday from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the recall includes certain 2024 Cybertruck, 2017-2025 Model 3, and 2020-2025 Model Y vehicles.

The issue is that the tire pressure monitoring system warning light on the vehicles may not remain illuminated between drive cycles, failing to warn the driver of low tire pressure. Driving with improperly inflated tires can increase the risk of a crash.

The Elon Musk-led automaker said it’s providing a free software update to fix the problem.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on Feb.15, 2025. Tesla customer service can be reached at 1-877-798-3752 for more information. Individuals may also call the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or visit their website at www.nhtsa.gov.

Tesla has been dealing with recalls throughout the year. Its Cybertruck is now up to its seventh recall of the year, with one last month that involved around 2,400 vehicles.

Musk’s Tesla delivered the first dozen or so of its futuristic Cybertruck pickups to customers in November 2023, two years behind the original schedule.

In July the automaker recalled more than 1.8 million vehicles because of a hood issue that could increase the risk of a crash. And in February Tesla recalled nearly 2.2 million vehicles in the U.S. because some warning lights on the instrument panel are too small.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Trump/Musk ‘laughable’ budget plan fails in House vote
By Lisa Mascaro and Kevin Freking The Associated Press

“We’re going to regroup and we will come up with another solution, so stay tuned,” House Speaker Mike Johnson said after the vote. The cobbled-together plan didn’t even get a majority, with the bill failing 174-235.

Luigi Nicholas Mangione leaves at Blair County Courthouse in Hollidaysburg, Pa., Thursday, Dec. ...
Luigi Mangione faces new charges, could face death penalty
By MARK SCOLFORO, MICHAEL R. SISAK and LARRY NEUMEISTER Associated Press

The suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO was whisked back to New York on a plane and by helicopter Thursday to face new federal charges of stalking and murder, which could bring the death penalty if he’s convicted.

Walmart has started testing body-camera technology for employees, as it looks to increase secur ...
Walmart starts testing body cameras on employees
Brian Womack The Dallas Morning News

Walmart has started testing body-camera technology for employees, as it looks to increase security at its stores, according to CNBC.

FILE- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, speaks with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, ...
Wary Israel ‘not fooled’ by new Syria leaders, minister says
By Ethan Bronner and Francine Lacqua Bloomberg News

Israel’s deputy foreign minister said Syria’s new leaders are “wolves in clothes of sheep,” who are trying to persuade the world they are not radical Islamists.

MORE STORIES