Tesla recalling more than 1.8M vehicles due to hood issue

The Tesla logo appears on an unsold 2020 Model X at a dealership, Feb. 2, 2020, in Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By Michelle Chapman Associated Press
July 30, 2024 - 6:26 am
 

Tesla is recalling more than 1.8 million vehicles because of a hood issue that could increase the risk of a crash.

Billionaire Elon Musk’s Tesla is recalling some 2021-2024 Model 3, Model S, Model X, and 2020-2024 Model Y vehicles because the hood latch assembly may fail to detect an unlatched hood after it has been opened.

The unlatched hood can fully open when the vehicle is in motion, potentially obstructing the driver’s view and increasing the likelihood of a crash. The company is unaware of any crashes, injuries or deaths related to the issue.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tesla began investigating customer complaints about the issue on Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in China on March 25. By mid-April, the automaker had identified the condition impacting vehicles in China as a latch switch deformation.

Tesla has continued to look at the issue and found that the rates of occurrence were higher in China than in Europe and North America, but the reason for that disparity is unknown.

Tesla said that as of July 20 it has identified three warranty claims or field reports for U.S. vehicles that are related to or may be related to the hood issue.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that Tesla has released a free software update to address the issue.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on Sept. 22.

Vehicle owners may also reach out to Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752 for more information. They may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or visit to www.nhtsa.gov.

Last month Tesla recalled its futuristic new Cybertruck pickup for the fourth time in the U.S. since it went on sale Nov. 30 to fix problems with trim pieces that can come loose and front windshield wipers that can fail.

The Israeli military said it was questioning nine soldiers after allegations of “substantial abuse” of a detainee at a shadowy facility where Israel has held Palestinian prisoners.

