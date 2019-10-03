78°F
Tests say liquid thrown in California Senate was human blood

The Associated Press
October 2, 2019 - 5:33 pm
 

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Test results have confirmed a red liquid thrown on the floor of the California Senate last month was human blood, but it wasn’t infected with pathogens.

The California Senate was delayed for several hours on the final day of the legislative session after a woman threw blood from the public gallery. Some landed on senators.

Lawmakers relocated to a committee room to finish their work.

A letter from Secretary of the Senate Erika Contreras on Wednesday says the chamber has been cleaned and is now open to the public.

Police arrested 43-year-old Rebecca Dalelio in connection with the incident. She hasn’t been formally charged but is due back in court on Nov. 18. It’s unclear if she has an attorney.

