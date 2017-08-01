ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Nation and World

Texas calf looks like KISS frontman Gene Simmons

The Associated Press
August 1, 2017 - 11:45 am
 

KERRVILLE, Texas — A newborn calf in Texas has strikingly similar black-and-white facial markings to KISS frontman Gene Simmons, and the rock star likes their shared look.

Simmons’ onstage persona includes face paint, black leather clothing and wild hair. He tweeted his admiration for the calf named Genie, saying, “This is real, folks!!!”

The female calf was born Friday at a ranch near Kerrville, 60 miles (96 kilometers) northwest of San Antonio.

Heather Taccetta (tuh-SET’-uh), who lives at the ranch with her family, said Tuesday that the calf belongs to her grandmother. The animal is named for Simmons.

Taccetta found the calf in a pasture. She says the 75-pound (34 kilogram) farm animal and its mother are fine.

Taccetta also says Genie is a family favorite and won’t be sold for slaughter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Nation and World Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like