Nation and World

Texas church shooter chased down by 2 men in truck

By Will Weissert, The Associated Press
November 6, 2017 - 11:43 am
 

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas — Johnnie Langendorff says he was driving to Sutherland Springs to pick up his girlfriend when a barefooted man who’d been exchanging gunfire with the suspect in a deadly Texas church shooting jumped in his truck.

Langendorff told The Associated Press on Monday: “He jumped in my truck and said, ‘He just shot up the church, we need to go get him.’ And I said ‘Let’s go.’”

Officials say 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley killed 26 people at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs on Sunday.

The 27-year-old Langendorrf, who is from Seguin, says he and the unidentified armed resident chased Kelley’s vehicle at speeds approaching 90 mph, before he crashed.

Langendorff said the unidentified armed resident approached the vehicle with his gun drawn, but Kelley didn’t move.

Police found Kelley dead.

