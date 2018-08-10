Texas dad cut children’s throats as son pleaded, records show

A Houston man accused of killing his two children told authorities his 8-year-old son said “daddy, I’m sorry” before having his throat cut, according to court documents obtained Tuesday.

The mother, center, of two young children is comforted after she found them stabbed to death in their father's apartment in Houston. Court records show Jean Pierre Ndossoka, accused of killing his two children told authorities his 8-year-old son pleaded for mercy before having his throat cut. Ndossoka is charged with two counts of capital murder in the deaths of his children. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Jean Pierre Ndossoka is charged with two counts of capital murder in the deaths of his children, Marcel Ndossoka and 1-year-old Anna-Belle Faith Ndossoka.

The father told police the toddler “just kept crying,” court documents said.

Sabine Ntongo, the children’s mother and Ndossoka’s estranged wife, found the children dead Saturday inside Ndossoka’s Houston apartment.

Court records show the mother reported that Ndossoka had called her multiple times throughout the day. When they spoke, she said, Ndossoka said he killed the children and had left her a “present.” He also told her she needed to come to his place and said there was a key under the mat, according to court documents.

Ntongo went to the apartment and called 911 when she found the children dead, the records show. Police reported finding a bloody knife at the apartment and a handwritten note on the bed near the 8-year-old boy.

The note, which appeared to be written in French and signed by the suspect, was translated and indicated that Ndossoka had planned to die with his children, according to court documents.

On Sunday, Ndossoka was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Pasadena, southeast of Houston. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Talking with police, the father at first said he did not remember what happened to his children. Ndossoka then said he “did something bad” and reported having high blood pressure.

“The defendant then admitted that he had done something to his children and when asked ‘What?’ he motioned towards his neck,” according to the court documents.

Ndossoka first said he had choked the children, the documents said, but then reported using a knife and confirmed he wrote the note found at the apartment.

Online jail and court records list no attorney for Ndossoka.