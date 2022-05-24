93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Nation and World

Texas governor: 15 killed in elementary school shooting; gunman dead

By Eugene Garcia and Dario Lopez-Mills The Associated Press
May 24, 2022 - 1:41 pm
 
Updated May 24, 2022 - 4:43 pm
Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, ...
Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)
Emergency personnel gather near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2 ...
Emergency personnel gather near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

UVALDE, Texas — An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing 14 children, one teacher and injuring others, Gov. Greg Abbott said, and the gunman was dead.

It was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since the shocking attack at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago.

The gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde with a handgun and possibly a rifle, Abbott said. Officials have not revealed a motive for the shooting, but said the shooter was a resident of the community that’s about 85 miles (135 kilometers) west of San Antonio.

Abbott said the shooter was likely killed by responding officers but that the events were still being investigated. Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Chief of Police Pete Arredondo said at a news conference that the gunman acted alone.

It was the deadliest school shooting in Texas history. It occurred four years after a gunman fatally shot 10 people at Santa Fe High School in the Houston area and less than two weeks after a gunman opened fire at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 Black shoppers and workers in what officials have described as a hate crime.

“He shot and killed, horrifically, incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher,” said the governor, adding that two officers were shot and wounded but were expected to survive.

It was not immediately clear how many people, in addition to the dead, were wounded, but Arredondo said there were “several injuries.” Earlier, Uvalde Memorial Hospital said 13 children were taken there. Another hospital reported a 66-year-old woman was in critical condition.

Robb Elementary School has an enrollment of just under 600 students, and Arredondo said it serves students in the second, third and fourth grade. He did not provide ages of the children who were shot.

A heavy police presence surrounded the school Tuesday afternoon, with officers in heavy vests diverting traffic and FBI agents coming and going from the building.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden has been briefed on the school shooting on Air Force One as he returns from a five-day trip to Asia and would continue to receive updates. Jean-Pierre said Biden will deliver remarks Tuesday evening at the White House.

Uvalde is home to about 16,000 people and is the seat of government for Uvalde County. The town is about 75 miles (120 kilometers) from the border with Mexico. Robb Elementary is in a mostly residential neighborhood of modest homes.

A Border Patrol agent who was among the first law enforcement officers on scene was shot and wounded by the gunman. The agent is hospitalized in good condition, according to a federal law enforcement official who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the investigation was ongoing.

The tragedy in Uvalde added to a grim tally of mass shootings in Texas that have been among the deadliest in the U.S. over the past five years. One year before the Santa Fe school shooting in 2018, a gunman at Texas church killed more than two dozen people during a Sunday service in the small town of Sutherland Springs. In 2019, another gunman at a Walmart in El Paso killed 23 people in a racist attack.

The shooting came days before the National Rifle Association annual convention was set to begin in Houston. Abbott and both of Texas’ U.S. senators were among elected Republican officials who were the scheduled speakers at a Friday leadership forum sponsored by the NRA’s lobbying arm.

MOST READ
1
Notorious Las Vegas killer Timmy ‘TJ’ Weber dies
Notorious Las Vegas killer Timmy ‘TJ’ Weber dies
2
Las Vegas police make 39 arrests, issue 13 citations during EDC
Las Vegas police make 39 arrests, issue 13 citations during EDC
3
Best of the fest: 7 takeaways from EDC 2022 — PHOTOS
Best of the fest: 7 takeaways from EDC 2022 — PHOTOS
4
Golden Knights roster reset: Who’s staying? Who’s leaving?
Golden Knights roster reset: Who’s staying? Who’s leaving?
5
CARTOON: Joe doesn’t speak for Joe
CARTOON: Joe doesn’t speak for Joe
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Former President George W. Bush speaks during a 9/11 commemoration at the Flight 93 National Me ...
ISIS operative planned to assassinate George W. Bush, report says
By Maggie Prosser and Jamie Landers The Dallas Morning News

An alleged Islamic State operative was plotting to assassinate former President George W. Bush and traveled to Dallas to survey his home, according to an exclusive Forbes report.

FILE - Cars pass by destroyed Russian tanks in a recent battle against Ukrainians in the villag ...
After 3 months, Russia still bogged down in Ukraine war
The Associated Press

When Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, it had hoped to overtake the country in a blitz lasting only days or a few weeks. Many Western analysts thought so, too.

This 2003 image shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virio ...
Utah sees first 2 cases of monkeypox
By Maria Cheng The Associated Press

A leading adviser to the WHO described the unprecedented outbreak of monkeypox in the U.S. and other countries as “a random event” that appears to have been caused by sexual activity at two recent raves in Europe.

An onlooker stands near an ocean cliff in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif., Monday, May 23, 2022. F ...
1 dead, 2 badly hurt after California cliff fall
The Associated Press

Four people fell off a Southern California ocean cliff before dawn Monday and a man was killed and two women were critically injured, authorities said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and Polish President Andrzej Duda shake hands d ...
Poland’s president visits Kyiv as Russia presses Donbas offensive
By Elena Becatoros, Oleksandr Stashevskyi and Ricardo Mazalan Associated Press

“Unfortunately, in Europe there have also been disturbing voices in recent times demanding that Ukraine yield to Putin’s demands,” he said. “I want to say clearly: Only Ukraine has the right to decide about its future.”

An APC of Donetsk People's Republic militia stands not far from Mariupol's besieged Azovstal st ...
Ukraine says it repels Russian attack as war grinds in east
By Oleksandr Stashevskyi and Ciaran McQuillan

Ukrainian authorities said Friday that their troops repelled a Russian attack in the east, as Moscow struggled to gain ground in the region that is now the focus of the war even as it intensified its campaign there.